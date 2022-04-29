ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Alabama ties Miami with college football record at 2022 NFL Draft

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39A9Id_0fO2vbyt00

View the original article to see embedded media.

Alabama set a college football record at the 2022 NFL Draft when offensive tackle Evan Neal went to the New York Giants as the No. 7 overall selection.

That pick made it 14 straight years in which the Crimson Tide saw a player selected in the first round of the draft, matching the record set by Miami from 1995 to 2008.

What's more, it's a record that Alabama should break next year with quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson set to emerge as first-round NFL Draft choices.

Neal was the 40th player taken in the first round from Alabama under Nick Saban. Nor was he the last: wide receiver Jameson Williams, who transferred to the Tide from Ohio State, went to the Detroit Lions as the No. 12 overall pick.

Alabama's ongoing streak

Alabama's current 14-year run of first round picks dates back to Saban's second year with the Crimson Tide program. Offensive tackle Andre Smith started the streak, going No. 6 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Alabama's prior first round pick before then was in 2000, when offensive tackle Chris Samuels went No. 3 overall to the Washington Redskins, and running back Shaun Alexander, the No. 19 pick to the Seattle Seahawks.

Miami had 33 players taken during the Hurricanes' 14 year run of first round NFL Draft picks, but that span covered three head coaches. Alabama's has covered just one.

And looking at how well Saban has continued to recruit 16 years into his Alabama career, we can expect the school to establish the record in its own right.

Alabama football first round NFL Draft picks

2022
OL Evan Neal
WR Jameson Williams

2021
WR Jaylen Waddle
DB Patrick Surtain II
WR DeVonta Smith
QB Mac Jones
OL Alex Leatherwood
RB Najee Harris

2020
QB Tua Tagovailoa
OL Jedrick Wills Jr.
WR Henry Ruggs III
WR Jerry Jeudy

2019
DT Quinnen Williams
OL Jonah Williams
RB Josh Jacobs

2018
DB Minkah Fitzpatrick
DT Daron Payne
LB Rashaan Evans
WR Calvin Ridley

2017
DB Marlon Humphrey
DE Jonathan Allen
TE O.J. Howard
LB Reuben Foster

2016
OL Ryan Kelly

2015
WR Amari Cooper

2014
LB C.J. Mosley
DB Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

2013
DB Dee Milliner
OL Chance Warmack
OL D.J. Fluker

2012
RB Trent Richardson
DB Mark Barron
DB Dre Kirkpatrick
LB Dont'a Hightower

2011
DL Marcell Dareus
WR Julio Jones
OL James Carpenter
RB Mark Ingram

2010
LB Rolando McClain
DB Kareem Jackson

2009
OL Andre Smith

More from College Football HQ

Alabama football schedule for 2022 season

2022 SEC preseason football power rankings

NFL Draft tracker: Complete Round 1 results

Alabama football schedule: Ranking the Crimson Tide's opponents

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Facebook | Twitte r

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Jalen Hurts’ Reaction To Trade Is Going Viral

The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their receiving corps on Thursday night, acquiring star wideout A.J. Brown in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. Brown, who was set to enter the 2022 season on an expiring contract, has already agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension that includes $57 million guaranteed. Since...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Chris Samuels
Person
Nick Saban
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Is Furious With The Ravens Tonight

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson received an unpleasant surprise tonight when the team traded his best wide receiver during the NFL Draft. The Ravens sent speedster Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and the 100th overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for the 23rd overall pick. Needless to say, this was a shocking move.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield gets absolutely roasted after Panthers draft Matt Corral

After the Carolina Panthers decided to draft Matt Corral in the 2022 NFL Draft, folks on Twitter couldn’t help but mock Baker Mayfield. The Panthers were the biggest suitors of Mayfield, and many believe they were going to trade for him after the draft. Carolina was also reportedly in talks with the Cleveland Browns during the annual rookie selection, but in the end, the team decided to take another route and picked a QB instead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Alabama Football#2022 Nfl Draft#2014 Nfl Draft#American Football#The New York Giants#Nfl Draft#Ohio State#The Detroit Lions#Crimson Tide#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Washington Redskins#The Seattle Seahawks
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Steelers Drafting A Quarterback

When the time came for the Pittsburgh Steelers to announce their No. 20 overall pick, the team had every quarterback option left at their disposal. Ultimately, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers organization elected to pick up Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett — taking him over Liberty’s highly-touted QB prospect Malik Willis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Mel Kiper’s Reaction To Cowboys Pick Is Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys picked Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith at No. 24 overall tonight, and let’s just say Mel Kiper Jr. was not a fan of the move. In his review of the selection, Kiper was less than complimentary. He questioned Smith’s technique and said he might not be ready to contribute right away.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Comments On Packers Draft: NFL World Reacts

The Green Bay Packers shocked their fan base this Thursday night, using their first-round picks on Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt. The majority of the fan base wanted the Packers to draft a wide receiver. Aaron Rodgers, however, is content with the team’s draft strategy. While on The Pat...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Drafted Somebody’s ‘Man Crush’

First, the Minnesota Vikings made splashy and controversial headlines by trading the 12th and 46th overall picks to the Detroit Lions on draft night in exchange for the 32nd, 34th, and 77th picks. Then, they drafted Lewis Cine, a safety from the University of Georgia. On the whole, Vikings faithful...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Former Georgia LB Indicted, Charged With Raping Woman

Adam Anderson, a former linebacker for the University of Georgia football team, has been indicted and charged with raping a 21-year-old woman. A grand jury reached the decision on Tuesday. The incident occurred sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. on Oct. 29 of 2021, according to reports. The woman reportedly...
ATHENS, GA
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
217
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy