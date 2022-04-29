Alabama ties Miami with college football record at 2022 NFL Draft

View the original article to see embedded media.

Alabama set a college football record at the 2022 NFL Draft when offensive tackle Evan Neal went to the New York Giants as the No. 7 overall selection.

That pick made it 14 straight years in which the Crimson Tide saw a player selected in the first round of the draft, matching the record set by Miami from 1995 to 2008.

What's more, it's a record that Alabama should break next year with quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson set to emerge as first-round NFL Draft choices.

Neal was the 40th player taken in the first round from Alabama under Nick Saban. Nor was he the last: wide receiver Jameson Williams, who transferred to the Tide from Ohio State, went to the Detroit Lions as the No. 12 overall pick.

Alabama's ongoing streak

Alabama's current 14-year run of first round picks dates back to Saban's second year with the Crimson Tide program. Offensive tackle Andre Smith started the streak, going No. 6 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Alabama's prior first round pick before then was in 2000, when offensive tackle Chris Samuels went No. 3 overall to the Washington Redskins, and running back Shaun Alexander, the No. 19 pick to the Seattle Seahawks.

Miami had 33 players taken during the Hurricanes' 14 year run of first round NFL Draft picks, but that span covered three head coaches. Alabama's has covered just one.

And looking at how well Saban has continued to recruit 16 years into his Alabama career, we can expect the school to establish the record in its own right.

Alabama football first round NFL Draft picks

2022

OL Evan Neal

WR Jameson Williams

2021

WR Jaylen Waddle

DB Patrick Surtain II

WR DeVonta Smith

QB Mac Jones

OL Alex Leatherwood

RB Najee Harris

2020

QB Tua Tagovailoa

OL Jedrick Wills Jr.

WR Henry Ruggs III

WR Jerry Jeudy



2019

DT Quinnen Williams

OL Jonah Williams

RB Josh Jacobs

2018

DB Minkah Fitzpatrick

DT Daron Payne

LB Rashaan Evans

WR Calvin Ridley

2017

DB Marlon Humphrey

DE Jonathan Allen

TE O.J. Howard

LB Reuben Foster

2016

OL Ryan Kelly

2015

WR Amari Cooper

2014

LB C.J. Mosley

DB Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

2013

DB Dee Milliner

OL Chance Warmack

OL D.J. Fluker

2012

RB Trent Richardson

DB Mark Barron

DB Dre Kirkpatrick

LB Dont'a Hightower

2011

DL Marcell Dareus

WR Julio Jones

OL James Carpenter

RB Mark Ingram

2010

LB Rolando McClain

DB Kareem Jackson

2009

OL Andre Smith

