Alabama ties Miami with college football record at 2022 NFL Draft
View the original article to see embedded media.
Alabama set a college football record at the 2022 NFL Draft when offensive tackle Evan Neal went to the New York Giants as the No. 7 overall selection.
That pick made it 14 straight years in which the Crimson Tide saw a player selected in the first round of the draft, matching the record set by Miami from 1995 to 2008.
What's more, it's a record that Alabama should break next year with quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson set to emerge as first-round NFL Draft choices.
Neal was the 40th player taken in the first round from Alabama under Nick Saban. Nor was he the last: wide receiver Jameson Williams, who transferred to the Tide from Ohio State, went to the Detroit Lions as the No. 12 overall pick.
Alabama's ongoing streak
Alabama's current 14-year run of first round picks dates back to Saban's second year with the Crimson Tide program. Offensive tackle Andre Smith started the streak, going No. 6 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Alabama's prior first round pick before then was in 2000, when offensive tackle Chris Samuels went No. 3 overall to the Washington Redskins, and running back Shaun Alexander, the No. 19 pick to the Seattle Seahawks.
Miami had 33 players taken during the Hurricanes' 14 year run of first round NFL Draft picks, but that span covered three head coaches. Alabama's has covered just one.
And looking at how well Saban has continued to recruit 16 years into his Alabama career, we can expect the school to establish the record in its own right.
Alabama football first round NFL Draft picks
2022
OL Evan Neal
WR Jameson Williams
2021
WR Jaylen Waddle
DB Patrick Surtain II
WR DeVonta Smith
QB Mac Jones
OL Alex Leatherwood
RB Najee Harris
2020
QB Tua Tagovailoa
OL Jedrick Wills Jr.
WR Henry Ruggs III
WR Jerry Jeudy
2019
DT Quinnen Williams
OL Jonah Williams
RB Josh Jacobs
2018
DB Minkah Fitzpatrick
DT Daron Payne
LB Rashaan Evans
WR Calvin Ridley
2017
DB Marlon Humphrey
DE Jonathan Allen
TE O.J. Howard
LB Reuben Foster
2016
OL Ryan Kelly
2015
WR Amari Cooper
2014
LB C.J. Mosley
DB Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
2013
DB Dee Milliner
OL Chance Warmack
OL D.J. Fluker
2012
RB Trent Richardson
DB Mark Barron
DB Dre Kirkpatrick
LB Dont'a Hightower
2011
DL Marcell Dareus
WR Julio Jones
OL James Carpenter
RB Mark Ingram
2010
LB Rolando McClain
DB Kareem Jackson
2009
OL Andre Smith
More from College Football HQ
Alabama football schedule for 2022 season
2022 SEC preseason football power rankings
NFL Draft tracker: Complete Round 1 results
Alabama football schedule: Ranking the Crimson Tide's opponents
Comments / 4