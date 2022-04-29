Georgia football makes history at the 2022 NFL Draft

View the original article to see embedded media.

Georgia played some of the greatest defense college football has ever seen last season, and now the national champion Bulldogs are reaping the rewards in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Five Georgia defensive players went in the first round of the NFL Draft, a new record for any one team's defense in the common draft era (since 1967).

The total surpassed the former record of four first-round defenders taken from Florida State in 2006 and Miami in the 2004 NFL Draft.

Georgia led college football in scoring defense a year ago, allowing 10.2 points per game and surrendered a total of just 16 touchdowns all season en route to winning its first national championship since 1980.

Georgia football makes NFL Draft history

Defensive end/outside linebacker Travon Walker went No. 1 to the Jacksonville Jaguars after moving up most draft boards in the days leading up to the event. He ran the 40 yard dash in 4.51 seconds, faster than many receivers and running backs

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis went to the Philadelphia Eagles as the No. 13 overall pick a year after winning the Outland Trophy as the nation's best interior lineman

Bulldogs linebacker Quay Walker went No. 22 overall to the Green Bay Packers after starting just one season for Georgia. The 241-pounder ran a 4.52 40 at the combine

Defensive tackle Devontae Wyatt went to the Packers as the No. 28 selection after the 304-pounder ran the 40 in 4.77 seconds

Lewis Cine landed with the Minnesota Vikings as the final, No. 32 pick in the first round of the NFL Draft

