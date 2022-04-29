ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Recalls Explorer SUVs That Can Roll Away While In Park

By Sara Powers
 2 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park.

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 21: The 2020 Ford Explorer hybrid is shown at AutoMobility LA on November 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The four-day press and trade event precedes the Los Angeles Auto Show, which runs November 22 through December 1. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

The recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Explorers with 2.3-liter engines, as well as 3-liter and 3.3-liter hybrids and the 3-liter ST. Also included are 2020 and 2021 Explorer Police hybrids and those with 3.3-liter gas engines.

Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say that a rear axle mounting bolt can fracture and cause the drive shaft to disconnect. If that happens, the SUVs can roll away even if they are placed in park gear, without the parking brake on.

The documents say Ford has 235 warranty claims due to the problem. The company says it knows of no crashes or injuries.

Depending on the model, dealers will replace a bushing and the axle cover, or they will update electronic parking brake software. Owners will be notified by mail starting June 6.

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CBS Detroit

Public Invited To Enjoy 2 Million Daffodils Blooming In Detroit, City Plans To Plant 500K This Fall

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — The city of Detroit is inviting the public to enjoy the 2 million daffodils now blooming around the city. The city says it plans to plant 500,000 daffodils this fall. “Detroit is becoming a more beautiful city by the day, and at no time is it more visible than during these next two weeks when our daffodils are in full bloom,” said Barry Burton, project manager of the Landscape Design Unit for the City of Detroit. “By the end of this year, we will have 2.5 million bulbs in the ground and we’re just getting started. We have...
Community Policy