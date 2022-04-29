ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Over 3,000 Europe-bound migrants lost at sea in 2021: UN

By Ben STANSALL, Nina LARSON
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05pzmN_0fO2vJHv00
The UN refugee agency demanded urgent action to combat surging deaths among refugees, asylum seekers and other migrants trying to reach Europe /AFP

More than 3,000 people died in the Mediterranean and Atlantic while trying to reach Europe last year -- double the toll from 2020, the United Nations said Friday.

A fresh report from the UN refugee agency demanded urgent action to combat surging deaths among refugees, asylum seekers and other migrants trying to reach Europe.

Last year, a total of 3,077 people were lost while trying to cross the Mediterranean and Atlantic routes to the continent, the report showed, up from 1,544 in 2020.

"Alarmingly, since the beginning of the year, an additional 478 people have also died or gone missing at sea," UNHCR spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo told reporters in Geneva.

The report showed that for 2021, 1,924 people were reported dead or missing on the Central and Western Mediterranean routes, while another 1,153 perished on the North African maritime route to the Canary Islands.

"Most of the sea crossings took place in packed, unseaworthy, inflatable boats, many of which capsized or were deflated leading to the loss of life," Mantoo said.

The sea journey from countries on the West African coast such as Mauritania and Senegal to the Canary Islands was particularly perilous, she said, pointing out that the crossing could take up to 10 days.

"Many boats drifted off course or otherwise went missing without trace in these waters," she said.

- 'Litany of abuses' -

The increase in deaths at sea came amid a surge in the number of crossings.

The UNHCR report showed that 53,323 migrants arrived by boat in Italy last year -- an 83-percent-hike over 2020.

And 23,042 arrived in the Canary Islands, nearly the same number as a year earlier, it said.

The report also noted a 61-percent hike in departures from Tunisia compared to 2020, while departures from conflict-torn Libya shot up 150 percent.

They took the Central Mediterranean route, which is the world's deadliest.

More than 17,000 people have died or gone missing along this route since 2014, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Sea crossings are meanwhile not the only dangers perilous parts of many migrants' journeys.

The UNHCR cautioned that land routes were also "highly dangerous".

"Even greater numbers may have died on journeys through the Sahara desert and remote border areas, in detention centres, or while in the captivity of smugglers or traffickers," Mantoo said.

Migrants along all of these routes face a "litany of abuses", she said, pointing to "extrajudicial killings, unlawful and arbitrary detention, sexual and gender-based violence, forced labour, slavery (and) forced marriage."

UNHCR warned that the coronavirus pandemic and related border closures had complicated movement further and had forced more desperate refugees and migrants to turn to smugglers to make their perilous journeys.

It also said political instability, conflict and climate change could increase such dangerous displacement going forward.

Alongside the release of its report, the UN refugee agency launched an appeal for $163.5 million to help provide protection and solutions for refugees and others travelling along the dangerous routes to Europe.

"UNHCR is appealing for support to help provide meaningful alternatives to these dangerous journeys and prevent people from becoming victims of traffickers," Mantoo said.

Comments / 6

Related
Axios

UN: Over 3,000 died or went missing trying to reach Europe by sea last year

More than 3,000 people died or went missing trying to reach Europe via Mediterranean or Atlantic sea routes last year, the UN refugee agency said in a report Friday. The big picture: The figure is nearly double the number from the previous year, when 1,776 asylum seekers, refugees and others were reported dead or missing while trying to cross central and western Mediterranean routes or the northwest African maritime route to the Canary Islands, the agency added.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Help Refugees#Mauritania#The United Nations#Unhcr#North African#West African
Daily Mail

UN warns the UK government to stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men over fears they could be exploited

Ukrainian women and children should not be matched with single men amid concerns that they will be exploited, the UN refugee agency has warned. The UNHCR has called on the UK government after seeing 'increasing reports' of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

US, UK and Canada walk out of G20 meeting over war in Ukraine

The UK, US and Canada have staged a coordinated walkout of a G20 meeting in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid growing risks of division between leading nations hitting the world economy. Representatives from the three countries left the session as Russian delegates spoke at the meeting in...
ADVOCACY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Tunisia
NewsBreak
United Nations
Reuters

Mexico detains almost 6,000 foreign migrants in four days

MEXICO CITY, April 25 (Reuters) - Mexico detained almost 6,000 foreign migrants in a four-day span, the country's National Migration Institute (INM) said on Monday. The majority of the 5,688 migrants detained from April 21 to 24 were found in safe houses, trailers, or hidden in bus compartments or truck cabins, the INM said in a statement.
IMMIGRATION
ZDNet

China, India, Russia missing from future of internet pledge by US, EU, and 33 others

The United States, European Union, ex-EU member the United Kingdom, and 32 other nations have committed to the Declaration for the Future of the Internet [PDF], an agreement to strengthen democracy online by agreeing to not undermine elections by running online misinformation campaigns, or illegally spy on people, the White House said on Thursday.
WORLD
The Verge

Second country to adopt Bitcoin as national currency is the Central African Republic

The Central African Republic (CAR) has become the second-ever country to adopt Bitcoin as a national currency, following El Salvador’s adoption of the cryptocurrency last year. CAR’s government says a bill to adopt Bitcoin was passed unanimously by the country’s parliament, reports Reuters and BBC News. (Though former CAR...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Germany Preparing for Change of Control at Rosneft Refinery -Minister

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is preparing for a change of control at the PCK refinery in Schwedt operated by Russian state-owned Rosneft that accounts for all of Germany's remaining Russian oil imports, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday. Germany has set out plans to become independent of Russian oil,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Tigray forces leaving Ethiopia's Afar region, says spokesperson

NAIROBI, April 25 (Reuters) - Rebellious Tigrayan forces are completely withdrawing from the neighbouring region of Afar in Ethiopia, a spokesperson for the Tigrayan forces told Reuters on Monday, saying he hoped it meant that desperately needed food aid could finally pour into famine-hit Tigray. "Our forces have left all...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Iran Guards Say They Have Seized Two Ships With Smuggled Fuel in Gulf

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Friday they had seized two vessels along the country's coast on the Gulf and the nearby Gulf of Oman for allegedly smuggling fuel. Iran, which has some of the world’s cheapest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and the fall of its currency,...
GAS PRICE
AFP

AFP

60K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy