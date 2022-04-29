ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Oktoberfest to return in 2022 after virus hiatus

By Christof STACHE
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ls0x_0fO2vC6q00
The world-renowned knees-up Â drew around six million visitors annually before the pandemic /AFP/File

Germany's iconic Oktoberfest beer festival will once again take place in Munich in 2022 after being cancelled two years running due to the coronavirus, the city's mayor said Friday.

The Oktoberfest would be held "without conditions or restrictions", Munich mayor Dieter Reiter told a press conference.

The world-renowned knees-up  drew around six million visitors annually before the pandemic. It was cancelled in 2020 for the first time since World War II after the outbreak of the virus.

The festival, usually held between September and October, was cancelled again in 2021 as Germany battled consecutive deadly waves of the virus.

Since then, pandemic "conditions have changed", Reiter said, noting that the healthcare system was no longer under significant stress from the coronavirus.

"I hope the situation does not get worse in the autumn and that the festival will not have to be called off at the last minute," Reiter said.

Most Covid curbs have been lifted in Germany, including the requirement to wear masks in shops and schools, while plans to introduce a vaccine mandate were dropped.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has cast a shadow over similar springtime festivities in Bavaria, where the subject has been hotly debated.

Cancelling the Oktoberfest as a result of the war "could not be justified", Reiter said, while sharing his sympathies with Ukraine and Munich's twin city Kyiv.

"Nobody can tell what the situation will be in autumn" with the war, the mayor said.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dieter Reiter
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Russian hitmen ‘parachuted into Kyiv to kill Zelensky’ at start of war

Volodymyr Zelensky has described how he came close to being captured or assassinated in the early hours of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The Ukrainian president has led his country through the most difficult period in its modern history, gaining international praise for his composure in directing an exhausting defence of Ukraine from its much larger neighbour.He has refused to leave Kyiv throughout the war, taking sanctuary in his presidential palace as shelling rained down on the capital.But the presidential compound was not always a safe space for the Ukrainian leader, as interviews with Time magazine reveal how the palace had...
EUROPE
AFP

'My war': Russian hosts Ukraine refugees in Prague

Russian photographer Pavel Oskin is fighting President Vladimir Putin in his own way, opening his doors to Ukrainian refugees in the Czech capital and helping them get jobs to start life afresh. "I can shoot and I could go to war, but I will be more useful here," the 48-year-old tattooed Harley-Davidson rider told AFP. "As long as (Russian President Vladimir) Putin keeps fighting, I will fight him this way...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oktoberfest#Afp File#Covid
AFP

Beijing tightens Covid restrictions as long holiday begins

Restaurants across Beijing will temporarily ban dining-in and residents will need clear Covid tests to visit public spaces, officials said Saturday, in a major ramp up of virus controls at the start of the Labour Day holiday. Despite mounting economic costs and public frustration, the capital city announced it would further restrict access to public spaces during and after the holiday period.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Taiwan launches Asian Pride Games despite spike in Covid cases

Taiwan on Friday opened the inaugural Asian Pride Games with a colourful ceremony drawing hundreds of athletes and spectators, as the island shifts away from a zero-Covid policy despite a surge in infections. For the Asian Pride Games, Taiwanese athletes will be able to compete under the name "Taiwan".
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
World War II
Reuters

Gazprom has not booked capacity via Yamal pipeline for Q3 - Ifx

May 2 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) has not booked any gas transit capacity via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for the third quarter, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the latest auction results on the GSA Platform. The Yamal pipeline, which traverses Belarus, Poland and Germany, has mostly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Shanghai COVID outbreak shows signs of waning as cases fall

BEIJING (AP) — The COVID-19 outbreak that has shut down most of Shanghai appears to be waning, with the number of new cases falling below 10,000 a day over the weekend. Authorities have begun a limited easing of a citywide lockdown that has disrupted the lives of millions of residents and dealt at least a temporary blow to China’s economy. Many have been confined to their apartments for three weeks or more. They reported difficulty ordering food deliveries in the early days of the lockdown and higher prices for what they could get.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Turkey's civil society condemned to silence after Kavala life sentence

In 2013, peaceful protests began in May in Istanbul's central Taksim Square against plans to redevelop a part of the iconic site but spiralled into weeks of anti-government protests after a police crackdown. Taksim, a usually bustling square lined with cafes and hotels, used to be a traditional venue for May Day gatherings and anti-government protests.  
PROTESTS
Washington Examiner

The original terrorist

More often than not, the first thing that pops into a person’s head when he or she hears the words “French Revolution” is the guillotine, that exsanguinary instrument that, two centuries later, still looms over the revolution’s legacy as it once did over its enemies. No man is more responsible, or culpable, if one prefers, for transforming the guillotine into the symbol of the French Revolution than Maximilien Robespierre, the revolutionary orator and Jacobin who became the de facto leader who oversaw la Grande Terreur. It is the lawyer from Arras, therefore, who was arguably the leading actor on the revolutionary stage. Robespierre made the guillotine; the guillotine made Robespierre. And both, in the popular mind, made the French Revolution.
ENTERTAINMENT
Simplemost

Italy’s High Court Says Kids Should Get Last Names Of Both Parents

In European countries including France, Germany and Spain, children can be given both of their parents’ surnames. Italy, on the other hand, has been reluctant to recognize the mother’s family line in this way. However, the country’s highest court just overturned the tradition of automatically naming babies after their father, calling the practice “discriminatory and harmful” to the child’s identity.
SOCIETY
AFP

Lebanese students in limbo after fleeing Ukraine war

Lebanese university students who fled Ukraine are now struggling to complete their education back home, facing a precarious future as an unprecedented economic crisis crushes their country and their career prospects. He acknowledged that students "whose universities in Ukraine were bombed could not even recover their transcripts" to proceed with re-enrolment back home.  
EDUCATION
AFP

AFP

60K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy