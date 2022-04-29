Experts at the NC Zoo share advice for helping turtles across the road

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As the weather continues to warm up, you may come across turtles in the roadways.

Animal experts at the North Carolina Zoo say this time of year, female turtles are trying to find a place to nest and lay eggs.

They say it’s fine to help move the turtles to safety, but you need to make sure you stay safe as well.

Shannon Smith shares their advice in this week’s Zoo Filez.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.