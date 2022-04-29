ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Day, OR

Letter: Swimming is good for your health

bluemountaineagle.com
 2 days ago

I am writing today to voice strong support of the John Day Canyon City Parks and Rec pool bond. As a health professional who grew up in John Day, I am acutely aware of the difference that a healthy lifestyle, including exercise, can make in people’s lives. It would be unfortunate...

www.bluemountaineagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Everyone Over 50 Should Be Taking These Supplements, According To Doctors

Making sure you follow a diet that ensures you’re getting the nutrients you need can be overwhelming. With as busy as life gets, preparing healthy meals may not be your top priority. However, eating a nutrient dense diet is essential for feeling your best, especially as you age, and it doesn’t have to be cost effective or time consuming! Supplementation is one extremely helpful resource in bridging the gap between what you have and what you need, but with as many vitamins as there are on the market, it can feel impossible to choose what is high quality and right for you. We asked Nature Made Wellness Ambassador Dr. Kameelah Phillips, OB/GYN, what supplements she recommends for supporting your overall wellness, specifically as you age.
NUTRITION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Health
City
Canyon City, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
City
John Day, OR
Medical News Today

How can diabetes cause joint pain?

Diabetes can cause joint pain in various ways, such as damaging the joints or nerves. It also has links with two types of arthritis. Over time, uncontrolled diabetes can affect the muscles and skeleton, leading to joint pain, nerve damage, and other symptoms. Also, according to the Arthritis Foundation, almost...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
US News and World Report

Do You Need to Exercise to Lose Weight?

Physical activity plays a role in energy balance, helping with weight loss and keeping extra weight off once it has been lost. Not everyone enjoys a sweat session, but exercise has long been touted as a key component of losing weight. Exactly how big a role it can play is still something of an open question, but a new analysis of the contestants who had lost a significant amount of body weight while on “The Biggest Loser” reality television show suggests that it can be an integral piece of the puzzle.
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicalXpress

New evidence of how exercise can counter diabetes damage

One way exercise can counter the damage of diabetes is by enabling activation of a natural system we have to grow new blood vessels when existing ones are ravaged by this disease, scientists report. Angiogenesis is the ability to form new blood vessels, and diabetes not only damages existing blood...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
LIVESTRONG.com

Want to Age Well? Do This Every Night Before Bed

While many people prioritize exercise for good health, we often overlook a regular stretching practice. But if you're treating stretching like an afterthought, you're missing out on all the big body benefits that it can bring, particularly for healthy aging. Yep, stretching — especially before bed — is a boon...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Mental Health#Parks And Rec#Health Benefits#Disability#Adhd
MedicalXpress

Exercise warnings over long COVID recovery

Patients experiencing long COVID are receiving "inconsistent advice" on how to resume physical activities, according to a major study. It found that some health care professionals were recommending patients should gradually increase their physical activity levels, but the researchers warn this could result in symptoms getting worse. Instead, they say...
WORKOUTS
Medical News Today

6–12 prunes a day may lower inflammation, protect bones

In the United States, approximately 10 million people over the age of 50 have osteoporosis, with a further 34 million at risk of the disease. Health experts are looking for safe, affordable treatments with fewer negative side effects than conventional medications. In a study of dietary interventions, researchers in Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
MedicalXpress

Regular aerobic exercise improves blood vessel function in people with chronic kidney disease

Structured aerobic exercise training over 12 weeks improves blood vessel function in people with stage 3 and 4 chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a new study by physiologists at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta. Researchers also found that exercise reduced blood pressure reactivity in this population. The article is published ahead of print in the Journal of Applied Physiology.
ATLANTA, GA
Medical News Today

Is it possible to reverse arthritis?

A person cannot reverse arthritis, but they can manage their symptoms. Arthritis commonly causes joint inflammation with swelling, pain, stiffness, and decreased range of motion. According to the Arthritis Foundation, almost 60 million adults and 300,000 children have some form of arthritis. It is the leading cause of disability in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What are stage 2 pressure ulcers?

Pressure ulcers, or “decubitus ulcers,” are closed or open wounds that occur due to interrupted blood flow. These ulcers most commonly develop as a result of sitting or lying in one position for too long, so doctors sometimes refer to them as bedsores. Individuals most at risk of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BBC

Exercise is good for joints with wear-and-tear arthritis

Exercise is good for people with wear-and-tear joint arthritis and should be a "core treatment", new draft guidelines for the NHS advise. It may hurt to begin with, but can then ease pain and help individuals with osteoarthritis stay supple, healthy and slim, says the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).
WORKOUTS
psychologytoday.com

What Do Autism and Parkinson's Have in Common?

April is Autism and Parkinson's Disease Awareness Month. Autism and Parkinson’s Disease (PD) are very different conditions. However, there is a common factor in managing symptoms of both conditions. Inflammation in the brain is found in brain disorders including Autism and Parkinson’s Disease. Autism and Parkinson’s Disease (PD)...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy