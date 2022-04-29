ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

91 in Berkeley school district test positive for COVID

By Will Tran
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07oulx_0fO2tKF400

BERKELEY (KRON) – There’s not just an uptick, but an explosion in COVID-19 cases within the Berkeley Unified School District.

Two weeks ago, 29 cases were reported. Last week, it jumped to 91 cases, which is more than 3 times as large.

Berkeley Unified said it is also seeing more cases among its sports teams and points to many factors, including the loosening of mask restrictions.

The district is reminding parents to keep their kids home if they have COVID symptoms and stay up to date with vaccination requirements.

The district plans to pass out more COVID home tests, and is giving them out today while supplies last.

It also hopes to get 10,000 more in the near future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Oakland teachers plan one-day strike against school closures

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Some teachers, staff members and parents from Oakland Unified schools will be on the picket line Friday. The Oakland Education Association has authorized a one-day strike to protest the closure of several schools at the end of this school year. KRON4 spoke to parents who are being impacted by the closures […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Marin County updates mask guidelines

MARIN, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, Marin County health officials are advising schools to take extra precautions after seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases. KRON4 has the details. In a letter sent to schools across Marin County, public health says that they are monitoring a significant increase in school-related COVID-19 cases.   They say […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley, CA
Coronavirus
City
Berkeley, CA
Berkeley, CA
Sports
Local
California Education
Berkeley, CA
Education
Berkeley, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Sports
beckershospitalreview.com

Kaiser worker dies by suicide at hospital

An employee took their own life April 27 at the Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara (Calif.) Medical Center, the hospital's physician-in-chief confirmed. "Our hearts go out to the family, friends and co-workers affected by this terrible loss," Rakesh Chaudhary, MD, said in a statement shared with Becker's. "Our teams are on...
SANTA CLARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Berkeley Unified#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

Antioch man dead in possible racing crash

ANTIOCH, Calif. — Police believe a man was racing another vehicle when he crashed his car and died Sunday afternoon in Antioch. Steve Hernandez, 26, of Antioch was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash. Antioch Police officers were called to James Donlon Boulevard near Silverado Drive just before 2:15 p.m. for reports of […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

2 charged in Union City homicide

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were charged by Alameda County prosecutors Wednesday in connection to a Union City homicide. The homicide occurred around 2 a.m. April 9 in the area of Eric Court and Kenita Way. Police officers found a 43-year-old Union City resident, Karim Zepeda Martinez, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Martinez […]
UNION CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KTVU FOX 2

Kaiser employee takes own life at Santa Clara medical center

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - A Kaiser hospital employee in Santa Clara took their own life Wednesday at the medical center, a hospital official said. The employee worked at Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center, according to Physician in Chief Dr. Rakesh Chaudhary. "Our hearts go out to the family, friends,...
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘This Is A Major Public Health Challenge’: Newsom Unveils Plans To Prepare For Increasing California Heat

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento heat hit triple digits 28 times last year, and five of those days were record highs. Now, state leaders are unveiling new plans to prepare for more extreme heat emergencies. Extreme heat is becoming a way of life here in California. So just how bad are heatwaves going to be in the future? Historically, Sacramento sees two or three days above 104 degrees each year. That’s expected to reach 10-15 days by mid-century. “We have very high confidence on future temperature predictions,” Paul Ullrich, a UC Davis climate professor said. Now, Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking for $300 million to create...
SACRAMENTO, CA
People

Girl's Cancer Leads Mom to 'Overwhelming' Discovery of More Than 50 Sick Kids Near Closed Nuclear Lab

Melissa Bumstead made a terrifying discovery in 2014 as her four-year-old daughter Grace lay in a hospital bed battling a rare form of leukemia. While keeping vigil at the Los Angeles medical center where Grace was receiving treatment, Bumstead began meeting the parents of more than 50 children with equally rare cancers and was horrified to learn that they all lived near one another.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland juice bar broken into for third time

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland business owners are pleading for help from the community after their shop was vandalized three separate times. The break-ins led to costly repair bills and concern for their employees. It happened at “Got Juice,” a local hangout opened by Brendon McCoy and his highschool friend.  “We are Oakland natives,” McCoy […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy