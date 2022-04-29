Dr. Fauci discusses COVID-19 outlook for this summer and beyond

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases spoke at a National Press Club event about what direction the coronavirus may take us this summer and beyond, and what recommendations the public health community will make as new data emerges.

Fauci’s remarks followed a week in which he stated the U.S was out of the pandemic phase on PBS’s News Hour , then adjusted those comments in subsequent interviews, including with the Washington Post , stating we’re still in a pandemic but that it’s more of a transitional phase.

Friday’s event began with an opening presentation by Fauci and followed by a question-and-answer period. View all of his remarks in the video above.

