FEATURE: Where do Asians fit in the newsroom?

By Sophie Wang
Yale Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“As an East Asian, you’re one of the least oppressed people in the world.”. This was one of many hate comments I received as a high schooler from readers responding to an article I wrote in 2020 about the cultural appropriation of the fox-eye trend. I had noticed a lack of...

Yale Daily News

FEATURE: South Asian students speak on identity, belonging at Yale

South Asian Yalies reflected on the challenges of finding a cultural home away from home — but some said that no campus space has felt quite right for them. Since it opened in 1981, the Asian American Cultural Center has been an important space for many students to interact with other Asian and Asian American students through events and programming. Operating in collaboration with the AACC as an affiliate organization, Yale’s South Asian Society offers a space for students of South Asian backgrounds to engage with one another and to share South Asian culture with the Yale community more broadly through various events and showcases.
EDUCATION
Yale Daily News

Anti-Asian hate crimes are a “racist crisis”

Hate crimes against Asians in America have been steadily on the rise, aided by derogatory language stemming from the pandemic and a historical culmination of caricatures and stereotypes of Asian people. Alice Shen, psychiatry resident at the Yale School of Medicine, attributes the racialized history of Asians in America to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Asian cultural shows make comeback

After two years, Asian American cultural groups at Yale, including South Asian Society, or SAS; Chinese American Student Association, or CASA; KASAMA: The Filipino Club at Yale and Korean American Students at Yale, or KASY, began resuming traditional cultural shows and other annual festivities this year. Because of COVID-19 restrictions...
ENTERTAINMENT
Yale Daily News

Welcome to the special issue: Amplifying AAPI Voices 2022

Welcome the Yale Daily News’ special issue celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander communities! We are incredibly excited to present a mix of reported content and thoughtful personal essays as well as multimedia and artwork. Read the print edition of the issue here. Over the last month, our reporters...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Davenport Journal

Students are calling for a law professor to be suspended after she said the country would be better off with fewer Asians, and that Blacks and Asians are resentful of Western peoples’ outsized achievements

Black and Asian law students are calling for a university professor to be suspended after she reportedly said that the country would be better off with fewer Asians and that Blacks and Asians are resentful of Western peoples’ outsized achievements. The students are calling for the professor, who for years has espoused openly racist rhetoric, to be suspended from campus and prevented from speaking to students. The students are demanding that the school suspend the professor while investigating her employment and conduct in accordance with behavioral conduct and grading policies.
COLLEGES
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

I was accused of being a black voice for white supremacy when I questioned the legitimacy of the biggest BLM charity. Now that it's been exposed as a fraud their corporate backers owe us all an apology, writes KIRA DAVIS

Kira Davis is host of the podcast 'Just Listen to Yourself with Kira Davis'. Black Lives Matter is a fraud and any corporation who has thrown in with them should immediately rescind their associations and possibly even their donations. Even the liberal media cannot spin the latest damning report of...
SOCIETY
#Asian People#Asian Americans#Asians#South Asian#Racial Injustice#Racism#East Asian#The Yale Daily News#Aapi#Ydn#Yale
allthatsinteresting.com

The Tragic History Of The Brown Paper Bag Test, The Discriminatory Practice Used To Exclude Dark-Skinned Black People

In 20th-century America, the brown paper bag test was used to deny some Black people access to positions of privilege if their skin tone was darker than a paper bag. The brown paper bag test was a form of discrimination used to exclude dark-skinned Black people by comparing their skin tone to the color of a brown paper bag. Those who were lighter than the bag were allowed into the club. Those whose skin failed the test were rejected.
SOCIETY
LiveScience

What's the difference between race and ethnicity?

Race and ethnicity are terms that are sometimes used sloppily, almost interchangeably. But race and ethnicity are not the same thing. Both terms are used to describe human identity, but in different – if related – ways. Identity might bring to mind questions of skin color, nationality, language, religion, cultural traditions or family ancestry. Both race and ethnicity encompass many of these descriptors. "'Race' and 'ethnicity' have been and continue to be used as ways to describe human diversity," said Nina Jablonski, an anthropologist and paleobiologist at The Pennsylvania State University, who is known for her research into the evolution of human skin color. "Race is understood by most people as a mixture of physical, behavioral and cultural attributes. Ethnicity recognizes differences between people mostly on the basis of language and shared culture."
SOCIETY
Elle

‘Do You Speak African?’ Being a Black Immigrant In Black America

I was first christened “African booty scratcher” in fourth grade—my second year in America. It sounded ridiculous, but it pricked when my classmates would belly-laugh at my expense. This is also my earliest memory of Black America. It wasn’t white America that first outed my otherness. It...
SOCIETY
NBC News

Report: Majority of Black Americans say race shapes identity

A majority of Black Americans say being Black is central to how they think about themselves and shape their identities, even as many have diverse experiences and come from various backgrounds, according to a new report by Pew Research Center. About three-quarters of Black people said so despite where they come from, their economic status or educational backgrounds.
SOCIETY
NBC News

No, Black and Asian people do not resent ‘Western achievements.’ We made them possible.

University of Pennsylvania law professor Amy Wax made headlines and sparked outrage recently for claiming that Black and Asian people resent “Western peoples’ outsized achievements” on Tucker Carlson’s Fox Nation show. Wax, who has a history of racist remarks, told Carlson she thinks “there is just a tremendous amount of resentment and shame of non-Western peoples against Western peoples for Western peoples’ outsized achievements and contributions.”
SOCIETY
BET

Poll Finds Black Americans View Race As Central To Their Identity

A large majority of Black Americans, 76 percent, say that being Black is extremely or very important to their personal identity, according to a Pew Research Center survey of Black adults published on April 14. The survey, however, showed that Black people are not a monolith. It uncovered variation in...
SOCIETY

