Asian girl who turned red watches “Turning Red”

The year was 1987, and Alicia Markovich was your typical American teenager. She was 15, she was a freshman in high school, and she was pretty popular with her peers. She ran track, she had great grades, and she was the kind of girl that stood up and did something if she saw any of her schoolmates being treated badly. Alicia was bold. She was hilarious. She was a smart cookie. She spent her free time pouring over detective novels written by Agatha Christie, and then sadly, Alicia wound up becoming a person that detectives in her own hometown paid great attention to...

