ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Willson Contreras shares emotional moment with his younger brother William, an Atlanta Braves catcher: ‘No one knows how hard the road is’

By Meghan Montemurro, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago

The emotions initially hit Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras around 3 p.m. Thursday.

When a call came from younger brother William, he figured the 24-year-old catcher intended to bother him or perhaps was bored. Instead, William informed Willson the Atlanta Braves had recalled him ahead of Thursday night’s series finale against the Cubs at Truist Field.

“Ever since then I got very emotional,” Willson said after the Cubs’ 5-1 loss.

The game represented the first time the Contreras brothers played against each other during their professional baseball careers. The Braves placed backup catcher Manny Piña on the injured list, prompting them to recall William Contreras, who initially made the opening-day roster as the team’s third catcher.

Cubs manager David Ross and Braves manager Brian Snitker arranged to have the brothers exchange the lineup cards with the umpires at home plate before the game.

Remembering how he watched William play Little League produced tears as Willson engaged in a long hug with his brother. Willson tried to discreetly wipe them away before returning to the Cubs dugout.

“It was really special for me because everything that we went through to get to where we are right now as a family ...” Willson trailed off.

He paused, fighting back more tears.

“No one knows how hard the road is to get to the big leagues,” he continued. “I’m trying to set an example for him to follow and that’s what made me proud the most.”

Willson, 29, was close with William growing up in Venezuela, and that strong bond persisted amid their journeys through the minors to Major League Baseball.

Ross doesn’t have brothers and couldn’t directly relate to the moment, but he understands what it means to share a special experience with family. He made sure a team photographer was on the field to capture the exchange for the brothers and their family.

“The emotion that you saw on his face says a lot,” Ross said. “As much as we compete against each other and want to win every second, the moment you get to enjoy family dynamics and appreciate what a special place it is to be in the major leagues, I think that’s awesome.”

Their unconditional support over the years included Willson wearing his brother’s No. 24 Braves jersey to Game 3 of the World Series last year and cheering him on en route to the team’s championship. They each have a World Series ring after William earned one for appearing in 52 regular-season games with the Braves in 2021. He also got one at-bat in the National League Division Series versus the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Cubs and Braves play their final three-game series June 17-19 at Wrigley Field.

“I always recall those moments when we were growing up together back home, just dreaming to get signed by somebody and then driven to get to the big leagues,” Willson said. “And I’m crying because I’m proud of the job we put together to get to where we are.”

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Yoán Moncada takes a step toward returning to the Chicago White Sox as he begins a rehab assignment this weekend

Yoán Moncada sprinted to first base during a workout Thursday morning at Guaranteed Rate Field. A few moments later, Moncada raced from first to third. Eventually, Moncada headed to home plate. The Chicago White Sox third baseman, who is recovering from a right oblique strain, is looking forward to the chance to run — and hit — in a game this weekend when he begins a rehab assignment with ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

What went wrong for the Chicago White Sox in April? Breaking down a tough first month to the 2022 season.

The Chicago White Sox suffered a unique walk-off loss on opening day in Detroit, when Javier Báez’s long fly to right was originally ruled a juggling catch by AJ Pollock before being correctly reversed to a game-winning hit. The rest of April didn’t get much better. The Sox wrapped up the month on a positive note Saturday with a 4-0 win against the Los Angeles Angels. It was only their second ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

3 takeaways from the Chicago Cubs’ 9-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, including a lot of swings-and-misses

The Chicago Cubs lost for the ninth time in 11 games and have been outscored 20-2 by the Milwaukee Brewers in the first two games of the series. Marcus Stroman takes the mound Sunday in search of his first Cubs win. Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s game. 1. Defensive lapses put the Cubs in an early hole. Starter Justin Steele shrugged off the first-inning lapses that put the Cubs in a ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Column: Chicago Cubs need to get their rotation back on track after April’s struggles — including back-to-back blowout defeats

After years of failing to develop starting pitching, the Chicago Cubs finished 2021 with three potential starters in Justin Steele, Keegan Thompson and Adbert Alzolay. The prospect of those three joining Kyle Hendricks in the rotation for the next few years was an enticing one for fans eager to see something new at Wrigley Field. And without having to spend a fortune on the rotation, the Cubs ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
NBC Sports

Phillies' winning streak ends painfully in Mets no-hitter

NEW YORK -- What a buzzkill. The Phillies' season-best, four-game winning streak came to a crashing halt Friday night when their high-priced lineup was no-hit by five New York Mets pitchers in a 3-0 loss at Citi Field. It was the 20th time in franchise history that the Phillies were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chicago Tribune

Chicago White Sox stage a 5-run rally in the 9th but come up short in a 6-5 loss to the Los Angeles Angels

The Chicago White Sox couldn’t get much going offensively for eight innings Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. The ninth was a different story. The Sox sent 11 batters to the plate and scored five runs. It still wasn’t enough as they fell 6-5 in front of 27,664 at Guaranteed Rate Field. “I was pleased with them not only just in the ninth, we had a bunch of hits against a guy (Angels ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Manny Piña
Yardbarker

New York Mets race to NL East lead with excellent April

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the New York Mets are off to a fast start. A strong offseason put the Mets in position to contend for the National League East crown, but Jacob deGrom’s injury put a negative cloud over the franchise just before Opening Day. An injury of that magnitude has sunk plenty of Mets teams in the past but this team responded to adversity by posting a dominant 15-7 record to build a two-game lead over the Miami Marlins in the National League East.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Mets pitching combined no-hitter thru 8 innings vs Phillies

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets starter Tylor Megill and a trio of relievers have combined to pitch eight no-hit innings against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets are leading 3-0 at Citi Field on Friday night. Megill went the first five innings. He struck out five and walked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chicago Tribune

Column: Zach LaVine deserves his big payday — whether it’s with the Chicago Bulls or somewhere else

“Continuity” was the buzzword this week as Chicago Bulls players and management met with reporters one last time following their first-round playoff loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Keeping the core together was the stated goal of executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas, though it will be greatly weakened unless Zach LaVine returns. And as one of the most coveted ...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No One Knows#The Atlanta Braves#Little League
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: Is a COVID vaccine for youngest kids finally near? | Bears at the NFL draft: What to expect | Mike Royko’s columns, 25 years after his death

Good morning, Chicago. Moderna on Thursday submitted a request to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for kids younger than 6. It’s a welcome development for parents who have faced long waits to vaccinate their youngest children. A North Aurora mother with an immunocompromised infant told the Tribune: “It’s like ... society has moved on and has ...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Will Smith and His Wife Expecting a Baby Girl

At the ripe age of 24, Will Smith, and his wife Cara, are officially starting a family. The couple is expecting a a child this year and this week, the Smiths revealed the gender in an Instagram post. Will Smith is a soon-to-be girl dad and based on his reactions...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Chicago Tribune

How a flurry of trades by new GM Ryan Poles gave the Chicago Bears more swings in the NFL draft

At some point Saturday, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles transformed from a patient NFL draft observer into a frenzied deal broker. Poles knew the depth of this year’s draft class matched up with massive holes across his roster. He knew the limited draft capital he had to work with and was determined to do something about it. A call with the Los Angeles Chargers heated up early, with ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy