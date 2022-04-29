ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Three dead in Arlington apartments shooting

By Rich Jones, Jeana Gondek
 2 days ago
JSO surrounds River City Landing Apartments

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has confirmed three people are dead following a shooting at the River City Landing Apartments in Arlington Friday morning.

The apartments are across from the Jacksonville University campus.

Mike Silcox with JSO investigations said a welfare check in the 7 am hour brought officers to the apartment. Three adults were found dead inside. Their ages range from 25 to 30, and all appear to have died from gunshot wounds.

“At this time we do not believe there is a danger to the community”, said Silcox. A firearm was located at the scene, however police stopped short of saying if this was a murder-suicide.

JSO does not believe the shootings were connected to Jacksonville University. Federal authorities were helping JSO with tracing the gun.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.

