Little Rock, AR

Arkansas Offers 4-Star QB Walker White

By Otis Kirk
KARK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE — It appears Kendal Briles and Dowell Loggains liked what they saw when they watched Little Rock Christian’s Walker White workout on Thursday. Arkansas offered...

www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Arkansas

According to the latest Forbes billionaire list, there are 2,688 billionaires in the world. A few of these live in Arkansas- with the familiar names of Jim and Ron Walton at the top of the list.
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hogs football adds three walk-ons to scholarship

Arkansas football still plans to bring in three more players to the team via transfer this offseason. That’s even after the Razorbacks added three walk-ons to scholarship on Thursday. Tight end Nathan Bax, linebacker Jackson Woodard and wide receiver Harper Cole were all added to scholarship status this week. They are the 84th, 85th and 86th scholarship players on the roster, which is one over the 85-mark limit. The players do not, however, count against the recruiting class, which still has three open spots. All three players saw time on special teams last year. Bax is vying to be the team’s third tight end this season behind Trey Knox and Hudson Henry. Woodard is attempting to crack the two-deep at linebacker. Cole’s primary focus is special teams. Arkansas finished spring camp a week ago and the Hogs open the season Sept. 3 against Cincinnati. List Burks is the latest: Complete list of Arkansas high-schoolers taken in NFL draft since 2006
NFL
The Spun

What The Titans Reportedly Offered AJ Brown Before Trade

Last night’s NFL draft first round was packed with trades all across the board — including one for Tennessee Titans star wide receiver A.J. Brown. The newest member of the Eagles organization was sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the No. 18 and No. 101 overall picks in this year’s draft.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
Kicker 102.5

Is It Illegal To Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Arkansas or Texas?

Is it illegal to bury your pet in your yard in Arkansas or Texas?. I am a pet owner and dogs are my preferred pet. But what do you do in the case of your beloved pet passing away? I had a rottweiler that we had to ut down after her battle with cancer. At the time we were at the vet's office and they offered to take care of her for me after her passing.
TEXAS STATE
Magnolia State Live

Family Dollar sued by State of Arkansas over discovery of more than 1,000 rodents in facility caused stores in Mississippi, other states to close

Arkansas is suing Family Dollar over the discovery of more than 1,000 rodents in a distribution facility in the state that prompted the discount retail chain to recall items purchased from hundreds of stores in the South. The lawsuit, filed Thursday by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in state court, accuses...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

'Arkansas in a pandemic breathing space,' according to UAMS forecast

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to Arkansas health experts, COVID-19 numbers throughout the state are flat — especially compared to January’s omicron spike. Fayetteville Health Officer Dr. Marti Sharkey said the news is somewhat optimistic but offers caution as case counts also aren't decreasing. “I would say somewhere...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WREG

Arkansas attorney general suing Family Dollar over rodent infestation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Arkansas Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against Family Dollar over a rodent infestation that led to a massive recall and closed more than 400 stores. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge made the announcement Thursday afternoon. In the suit, Rutledge claims Family Dollar made significant profits while “knowingly exposing Arkansas consumers […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas trooper awarded second national title, recognized for service

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State trooper is being recognized again for his dedication to the natural state. The American Association of State Troopers announced Wednesday that Spencer Morris, 34, of Crittenden County, was selected from a group of 27 state troopers across the U.S. to receive the National Trooper of the Year title.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
THV11

Arkansas family catches bear on Ring doorbell camera

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Springtime in Arkansas brings many things – blooming plants, warmer weather, and even animals too. It's something that some in North Little Rock are already seeing. Unfortunately, these specific animals are quite large--they're bears--and officials urge you to keep your distance if you come across one.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR

