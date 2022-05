It was a normal morning in March, and school bus driver Sondra Artis had just picked up the last student on her route. As she headed towards Surry County Schools in Virginia, the driver noticed a pungent burning odor in the air. Frowning, Sondra wiped at the windshield to see if it was fogging up from condensation, or if it was smoke. When a student asked her what was wrong, she did her best to hide her growing worry.

SURRY COUNTY, VA ・ 22 DAYS AGO