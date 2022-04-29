ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

How to roast a chicken: 7 all-star recipes

By Julie Giuffrida
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o1IgP_0fO2rtlZ00

Whole, spatchcocked or in pieces: It's all delicious

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Surprising Ingredient Nick Jonas Adds To Tuna Salad

Nick Jonas is a singer, actor, tequila entrepreneur, judge of NBC's "The Voice," and...tuna enthusiast. True Jonas Brothers fans may be aware of the many fan-produced videos about the music group on YouTube, where Nick Jonas' "tuna adventures" Instagram video from 2018 can be viewed for your enjoyment. In the video, he prepares a quick and comforting tuna salad recipe from his kitchen — and it's easy to understand why. Tuna salad may be one of the simplest recipes you can prepare for a fast lunch, healthy dinner, or light snack. It requires few utensils and ingredients and is also affordable and convenient, especially because you can use precooked canned tuna for your sandwich or wrap.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink
Henry County Daily Herald

RECIPE: Deviled Eggs

At first glance, these look like regular deviled eggs but one bite and you're hooked. They're creamy and full of flavor. The faint flavor from horseradish sauce is enough to know something's different from the spice but you can't put your finger on it. The same goes with the Romano cheese. It's faint but adds a bit of savoriness and zest to these deviled eggs. This recipe makes a lot and is great if you're serving a crowd (or really like deviled eggs).
RECIPES
Popculture

Burger King Adds Unusual Item to the Menu

Forget ketchup, Burger King has an all-new condiment on the menu that it wants you to pair with its burgers and fries. The beloved fast food chain has introduced Peanut Butter Sauce as its latest menu innovation, but the new sauce isn't meant as an ice cream topping, but rather a pairing for its new Peanut Butter Stackers and Peanut Butter Fries.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

4 Fun, Fresh Haircuts for Women Over 50, According To A Hair Expert

A new haircut can make or break your look, so getting a style that compliments your features and makes you feel confident in your skin is essential to channeling the most youthful version of yourself. As you grow older it becomes increasingly important to get a haircut that can highlight your natural beauty while drawing the eye away from areas that may reveal your true age. We spoke with hair stylist Gina Rivera, Celebrity Hairstylist and founder of Phenix Salon Suites who broke down the four most universally flattering and fun haircuts to try over 50 to not only make you look ageless, but allow you to feel like the best version of yourself.
HAIR CARE
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes While Cooking Spam

Spam: It's one of the world's most controversial foods. Some absolutely love its saltiness and slightly slimy texture. Others are deeply turned off by the food's seemingly endless shelf life. But if you are willing to dive into the deep end of Spam's culinary abilities, you need to make sure you're handling the ingredient properly. By making common Spam-cooking mistakes, you're likely to be left with a sad, soggy artificial meat slice that's basically inedible. However, when you cook your Spam the right way, you'll be blessed with a crispy, deliciously umami, and meaty accent that can pair beautifully with a wide variety of foods.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

I’m a Registered Dietician and I Buy This Costco Frozen Dinner on Repeat

The freezer section at Costco is legendary. It’s the first place I turn to stock up on frozen fruits and vegetables in the cold winter months. It’s also where I go to find crowd-pleasing appetizers and the best dinner shortcuts. Turns out, one of those dinner shortcuts has become such a hit in my household, it won over my picky daughter and my even pickier husband. Honestly, I never would have guessed it. Mostly because I didn’t even know what I was buying at the time (more on that below). That’s how good Costco’s frozen finds are! You can kind of just trust that whatever you’re buying is going to be good! Allow me to explain.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Why You Should Stop Adding Mayo To Your Potato Salad

However you slice, dice, or peel them, potatoes are wonders of the culinary world. Because of their versatility, potatoes can be crispy, crunchy, or soft with varying tastes of savory and sweet. Fried potatoes — delicious. Boiled potatoes — delightful. Roasted potatoes — can't get enough. If...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Surprising Way Empty Egg Cartons Can Help When You're Grilling

Grilling season is the reason our summer taste buds shake off their hibernation and get ready for all the delicious dishes we throw on the warm grates to eat at backyard gatherings and celebrations. There's just something about those toasty days that makes them pair beautifully with recipes that are perfect for the grill. According to the NPD Group, looking at data from April 2020 to February 2021 shows that 14 million grills and smokers were sold in less than a year, and almost two-thirds were gas or charcoal grills. So clearly, the grilling bug has bitten a lot of people.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

I Tried 6 Ways to Make Hard-Boiled Eggs Easier to Peel, and This Is the Best One

How do you peel a hard-boiled egg without the shell sticking? And how do you peel hard-boiled eggs without tearing them up? Some say easy peeling starts with how you cook eggs, whether it's adding baking soda, salt, or vinegar to the water. Others say your peeling technique matters most, from enlisting a spoon or a jar to dousing eggs with water.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

We Tried Every Frozen Pie That Marie Callender’s Makes — And the Favorites Tasted Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Pi Day may have come and gone, but pie day lives forever in our hearts. Or my heart, anyway. I’m convinced it’s a perfect dessert. Between the buttery crust and incredibly versatile fillings, I like to think of pie as a blank canvas for all of my sweet tooth fantasies. But alas, pie is not one of the quickest or easiest things to bake (for that, we’re better off with a mug cake). Enter: frozen pies! Frozen pies are partially or fully baked; all we have to do is finish them in our ovens or let them thaw. I’m a fan of pie and efficiency, so in the name of research, I decided to taste test every pie from one of the biggest names in the biz: Marie Callender’s.
RECIPES
Food Network

How Long Should You Bake Chicken Thighs?

Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. Chicken thighs are one of our favorite weeknight dinner staples—they’re budget-friendly, cook up quickly with juicy results and are high in protein. Plus, they lend themselves to batch cooking for feeding a crowd or meal prep for weekday lunches. But how long should you bake chicken thighs to achieve golden, juicy chicken thighs without drying them out? What’s the difference between baking boneless and bone-in chicken thighs? Here, we share our top techniques for baking chicken thighs and a few of our favorite baked chicken thigh recipes.
RECIPES
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
291K+
Followers
60K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy