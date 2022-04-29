ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

FOUND: Missing Glendale brothers found

By Ashley Loose
ABC 15 News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENDALE, AZ — UPDATE: The brothers who went missing Thursday night were found by Scottsdale police Friday afternoon. Police say the brothers were...

www.abc15.com

Comments / 12

D Nice
4d ago

Praying for a safe return home. And also find out what is going on in the home? Hopefully a good environment to raise children.

Reply
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Glendale, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Phoenix PD release body cam footage showing female officer shot during ambush

The Phoenix Police Department has released jaw-dropping bodycam footage of an April 14 shooting that left a 40-year-old female officer injured. The shooting took place at a gas station near Cave Creek and Beardsley Road. Police officers responded to a domestic violence call and met a woman there, because she told them she was uncomfortable meeting police at her home.
PHOENIX, AZ
Idaho State Journal

Two injured during rollover crash on I-15 through Pocatello

POCATELLO — Two people were transported to Portneuf Medical Center for serious injuries Friday morning following a rollover crash on northbound Interstate 15 just south of exit 69, Idaho State Police said. The 9:53 a.m. crash occurred when a 73-year-old female from El Cerrito, California, was driving northbound on Interstate 15 in a 2005 Infiniti QX56 hauling a camper trailer when the trailer fishtailed and caused the driver to lose control, state police said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
AZFamily

Deadly head-on crash temporarily closes State Route 387 northeast of Casa Grande

NEAR CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – One person is dead, and another is in the hospital after a head-on wreck closed State Route 387 for several hours on Wednesday morning. In an update around 3:30 p.m., officials say both directions of SR 87 have reopened. The wreck happened where SR 387 meets State Route 87, about 20 minutes northeast of Casa Grande.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
HeySoCal

LASD locates mother of boy found at homeless encampment

Authorities Friday announced they have located the mother of a boy who had been found in a Paramount homeless encampment. The boy, who had been tentatively identified by authorities as Anthony, was found about 10 a.m. Thursday with a man at the encampment at the Los Angeles River near the Long Beach (710) and Glenn Anderson (105) freeways, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help to find the parents.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sierra Vista Drive
AZFamily

Man accused of shooting, killing teen girl and young woman in Casa Grande arrested in Texas

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities have arrested a man who is believed to have shot and killed a teen girl and a young woman in Casa Grande. Casa Grande police say detectives received numerous tips from the community and learned during their investigation that a 2006 Chrysler 300 was used as the getaway vehicle after the shooting Sunday night. Police say that Terrance Xavier Santistevan, 18, was believed to be using the Chrysler 300 and was at the scene the night of the shooting. Santistevan reportedly left Arizona after the shooting and went to Pflugerville, Texas. The shooting left 17-year-old Danielle Murrieta and 18-year-old Leslie Cota dead.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police use ‘grappler’ to stop reckless driver who rammed officers’ patrol cars

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody after Phoenix police followed him all over the Valley and then used a special tool to bring his car to a stop on Friday. Arizona’s Family News Chopper was over the scene when officers deployed a “grappler” from their SUV that attached to the silver car in the area of Interstate 10 and Broadway Road in Tempe just after 4 p.m. Officers then fired what appeared to be nonlethal rounds at the suspect, who was still in his car and wouldn’t come out. After about 10 minutes, officers used a K-9 to help pull him out of the driver’s side door.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AZFamily

Phoenix man dies after being shot by his wife during a fight, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after police say he was shot by his wife during a fight that escalated early Saturday morning. Phoenix officers responded to reports of a shooting near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road around 4 a.m. Police say Jerry Sueing, 51, was found at the scene by officers. Sueing had been shot and died from his injuries. Investigators learned that Sueing was having an argument with his wife, which escalated into a physical fight. Police say the fight continued to escalate until Sueing was shot by his wife. Sueing’s wife had multiple cuts across her body, according to authorities.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

1 killed, 1 critically injured in head-on collision in Phoenix

PHOENIX – One person was killed and another critically injured in a head-on collision early Friday on a Phoenix street. The crash near Tatum Boulevard and Cactus Road also involved a third vehicle that was only damaged slightly and the driver unharmed, the Phoenix Police Department said in an email.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Man’s remains found before couple sentenced for his death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The remains of a man who has been missing since 2019 were recovered several months before a married couple were sentenced on charges related to his homicide. Tucson police announced they had found the body of 72-year-old Tucson resident and military veteran Frank Bligh...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Police arrest driver accused of hitting, killing teen and leaving scene

Pedal Haus Brewery is located along Roosevelt Row, just west of 3rd Street. Arizona's Family Investigates Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is using consumer fraud funds to pay for high-profile legal fights. Antisemitic incidents in Arizona are on the rise according to a new Anti-Defamation League report. Updated: 16 hours...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man waving machete shot by officers, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say an officer shot a man who was waving a machete near a field in south Phoenix Sunday afternoon. Arizona’s Family crews arrived on the scene just before 1 p.m. and spotted a large area near El Prado park taped off with crime scene tape. Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams said the shooting happened after police were near 19th and Southern avenues on an unrelated call when officers found a man waving a machete in a field. Police said they tried to talk to him but he kept acting “irrationally” and kept waving his machete around. At some point, the man got up and walked into the road. Two officers deployed stun guns that deploy beanbags and authorities gave commands. That’s when the man began “advancing” toward police and one officer fired their gun several times.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy