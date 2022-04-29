FOUND: Missing Glendale brothers found
GLENDALE, AZ — UPDATE: The brothers who went missing Thursday night were found by Scottsdale police Friday afternoon. Police say the brothers were...www.abc15.com
Praying for a safe return home. And also find out what is going on in the home? Hopefully a good environment to raise children.
