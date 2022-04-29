ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Nevada

By Stacker
Ken L. // Flickr

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Nevada

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Nevada with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QJc8G_0fO2rq7O00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Lander County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 200
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bQBfO_0fO2rq7O00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Elko County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,030
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g43iE_0fO2rq7O00
Andrew Zarivny // Shutterstock

#15. Washoe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 14,380
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fa8fU_0fO2rq7O00
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Humboldt County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=092sZE_0fO2rq7O00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 150
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49LDdX_0fO2rq7O00
Constantine Kulikovsky // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Douglas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,320
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gLtab_0fO2rq7O00
Ken L. // Flickr

#11. Pershing County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 190
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VUcMs_0fO2rq7O00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Churchill County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 930
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dDCks_0fO2rq7O00
An63ca // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Esmeralda County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 30
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0fO2rq7O00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#8. Clark County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 88,930
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u02I6_0fO2rq7O00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Eureka County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 80
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JBz0B_0fO2rq7O00
Terence Mendoza // Shutterstock

#6. White Pine County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 370
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dgpq6_0fO2rq7O00
Kelapstick // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lyon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07OLxj_0fO2rq7O00
Pixabay

#4. Carson City

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,170
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vFELH_0fO2rq7O00
Loren Kerns // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Storey County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fA5PE_0fO2rq7O00
Tomdonohue1 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Nye County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,770
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0%

Ken L. // Flickr

#1. Mineral County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 200
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

