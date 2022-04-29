Ken L. // Flickr

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Nevada

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Nevada with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Lander County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 200

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Elko County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,030

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%

Andrew Zarivny // Shutterstock

#15. Washoe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 14,380

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Humboldt County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 660

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 150

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%

Constantine Kulikovsky // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Douglas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,320

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

Ken L. // Flickr

#11. Pershing County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 190

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Churchill County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 930

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

An63ca // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Esmeralda County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 30

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%

randy andy // Shutterstock

#8. Clark County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 88,930

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Eureka County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 80

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 38.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 62.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

Terence Mendoza // Shutterstock

#6. White Pine County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 370

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

Kelapstick // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lyon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,220

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

Pixabay

#4. Carson City

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,170

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

Loren Kerns // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Storey County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 140

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 38.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 62.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%

Tomdonohue1 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Nye County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,770

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0%

Ken L. // Flickr

#1. Mineral County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 200

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%