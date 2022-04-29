ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Nebraska

By Stacker
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Nebraska with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PEkAl_0fO2rk4G00
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Thayer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 190
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HVoCC_0fO2rk4G00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,370
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Em5gG_0fO2rk4G00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Hayes County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 30
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hRxhy_0fO2rk4G00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Box Butte County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9qfZ_0fO2rk4G00
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#46. Douglas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 23,830
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KdFHA_0fO2rk4G00
Jan Uruba // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Saline County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 590
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XLX5P_0fO2rk4G00
Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#44. Sioux County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 40
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ywldy_0fO2rk4G00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Knox County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wkv4j_0fO2rk4G00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Cheyenne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 380
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lOgwc_0fO2rk4G00
Brad Mellema // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Hall County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,830
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KN5n5_0fO2rk4G00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Clay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kk2BT_0fO2rk4G00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 270
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hNP70_0fO2rk4G00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Madison County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,500
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46TEq5_0fO2rk4G00
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#37. Antelope County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tGroF_0fO2rk4G00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Loup County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 20
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3295aC_0fO2rk4G00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Nance County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RUyIH_0fO2rk4G00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Johnson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 170
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JGZ6P_0fO2rk4G00
Pixabay

#33. Adams County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x1UrF_0fO2rk4G00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Dundy County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 80
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04N0Ih_0fO2rk4G00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Kimball County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zuVG7_0fO2rk4G00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Gage County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 850
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15rfW5_0fO2rk4G00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Dodge County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xw2Xz_0fO2rk4G00
Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#28. Scotts Bluff County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,590
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43BocL_0fO2rk4G00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Webster County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZYGxs_0fO2rk4G00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Dawes County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 280
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03EcOZ_0fO2rk4G00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Keith County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FNiFZ_0fO2rk4G00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Red Willow County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 440
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xfobk_0fO2rk4G00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Logan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 50
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iFJ3z_0fO2rk4G00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Furnas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 190
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Td6N1_0fO2rk4G00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Merrick County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 320
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aRxgX_0fO2rk4G00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Frontier County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 100
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a2yQs_0fO2rk4G00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Custer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 470
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GUSNC_0fO2rk4G00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Dakota County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,090
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8MgC_0fO2rk4G00
Workman // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Otoe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f56Ey_0fO2rk4G00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Richardson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 330
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BWNpE_0fO2rk4G00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Burt County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 280
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iOwg9_0fO2rk4G00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Sherman County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iwgow_0fO2rk4G00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Nuckolls County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 170
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kXCr7_0fO2rk4G00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Hitchcock County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bCHwN_0fO2rk4G00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Grant County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 30
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WL0NC_0fO2rk4G00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#10. Arthur County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 20
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zsxzP_0fO2rk4G00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Franklin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hyPDD_0fO2rk4G00
Jasperdo // Flickr

#8. Brown County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J04W5_0fO2rk4G00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Wheeler County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 40
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29hXMe_0fO2rk4G00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Hooker County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 30
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31MFkZ_0fO2rk4G00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#5. Blaine County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 30
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w5Ehf_0fO2rk4G00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Sheridan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 280
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39KBLH_0fO2rk4G00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Thurston County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 650
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qf6Kz_0fO2rk4G00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Pawnee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#1. McPherson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 20
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

