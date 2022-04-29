Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Nebraska

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Nebraska with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Thayer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 190

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,370

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Hayes County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 30

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Box Butte County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 460

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#46. Douglas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 23,830

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

Jan Uruba // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Saline County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 590

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#44. Sioux County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 40

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Knox County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 340

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Cheyenne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 380

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

Brad Mellema // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Hall County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,830

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Clay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 260

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 270

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Madison County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,500

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#37. Antelope County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 260

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Loup County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 20

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Nance County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 140

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Johnson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 170

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

Pixabay

#33. Adams County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,310

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Dundy County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 80

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Kimball County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 140

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Gage County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 850

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Dodge County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,550

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0%

Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#28. Scotts Bluff County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,590

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Webster County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 140

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Dawes County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 280

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Keith County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 290

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Red Willow County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 440

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Logan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 50

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Furnas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 190

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Merrick County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 320

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Frontier County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 100

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Custer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 470

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Dakota County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,090

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%

Workman // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Otoe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 720

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Richardson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 330

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Burt County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 280

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Sherman County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 120

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Nuckolls County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 170

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Hitchcock County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 130

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Grant County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 30

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#10. Arthur County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 20

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Franklin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 120

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%

Jasperdo // Flickr

#8. Brown County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 130

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Wheeler County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 40

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Hooker County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 30

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0%

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#5. Blaine County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 30

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Sheridan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 280

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Thurston County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 650

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.8%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Pawnee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 140

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#1. McPherson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 20

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%