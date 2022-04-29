ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Montana

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Montana with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

Jasperdo // Flickr

#50. Sweet Grass County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 80
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 49.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 51.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.4%

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#49. Stillwater County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.9%

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Sheridan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 90
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.8%

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Dawson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 250
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%

Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#46. Yellowstone County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,920
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Judith Basin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 50
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%

David Coats // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Park County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 380
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%

Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Broadwater County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%

Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Lewis and Clark County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,020
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.7%

J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Petroleum County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 10
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Madison County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 180
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.2%

Prizrak 2084//Wikicommons

#39. Missoula County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 53.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 47.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Beaverhead County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 230
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%

dave_mcmt // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Custer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 370
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Carbon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 280
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 53.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%

J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Phillips County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5%

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Granite County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 90
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Toole County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Valley County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Flathead County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%

Mike Cline // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Meagher County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 60
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%

J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Garfield County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 30
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.6%

J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Chouteau County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%

Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Cascade County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,950
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Powell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 180
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Powder River County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 50
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 47.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 53.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Musselshell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Teton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 250
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5%

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#22. Carter County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 50
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%

BigDaveMT // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Wibaux County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 50
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.8%

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Wheatland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 100
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Fergus County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 420
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5%

Itsa Ortiz // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Ravalli County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,510
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#17. Liberty County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 100
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

Christopher Boswell // Shutterstock

#16. Silver Bow County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

TerryAdvocate // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Prairie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 50
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Rosebud County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 490
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%

J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Hill County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 860
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0%

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Pondera County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%

Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Lake County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,510
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Sanders County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 440
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Treasure County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 20
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Deer Lodge County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 320
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%

J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Roosevelt County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 840
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%

Mike Cline // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Golden Valley County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 20
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%

Leonard J. DeFrancisci // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Big Horn County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,050
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%

Ltvine // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Mineral County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 200
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.8%

USEPA Environmental-Protection-Agency // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 940
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.6%

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Glacier County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,170
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.4%

J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Blaine County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 570
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.3%

