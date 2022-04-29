Ant Anstead denied full custody of son with Christina Haack

A judge denied Ant Anstead’s request for full custody of the 2-year-old son he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack.

The Orange County Superior Court judge ruled Thursday that Anstead had “insufficient showing” of concerns surrounding Hudson and did not provide Haack with enough notice, court documents obtained by Page Six show.

Instead, the former couple will appear at a hearing on June 28 to make their arguments as to whether the requested change to the custody should be granted.

Anstead’s rep had no comment.

Haack’s rep didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment about the judge’s ruling, but the “Flip or Flop” star did say she was “deeply” saddened by the former “Wheeler Dealers” co-host’s filing in which he called her a bad mom .

“What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested,” she said in a statement.

“I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

Last summer, the exes were granted joint legal and physical custody of their son following their divorce . Haack, 38, and Anstead, 43, married in 2018.

Amid the very public news of their custody battle, the “Christina on the Coast” star also shared a cryptic quote from author Jonathon Muncy Storm about “toxic” people.

“When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you,” she captioned her post, quoting Jill Blakeway. “The misinformation will feel unfair, but you stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth just like you did.”

Haack also has two kids with first husband Tarek El Moussa: daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6. Anstead is also dad to daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 15, from his previous marriage to Louise Storey.

Haack since has remarried, having secretly tied the knot with Joshua Hall .