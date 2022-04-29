ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Coyote attacks girl at California beach

By Elisha Fieldstadt
NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA child was attacked by a coyote on a California beach Thursday night, police said. The girl suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries...

Ellenmarie Paige Bossman-Caccia
2d ago

I live in Northern California and we have numerous coyotes. Unfortunately, because of the forest fires, the wildlife is having to look for food closer to the human population. They’re trying to feed their babies and themselves. Precautions for pets and small children need to be taken. I do have a concealed carry weapon for protection but most animals will not attack unless provoked or protecting young and a food source. I hope she recovers quickly.

Outlander WOLFE
2d ago

Coyotes being fed by people encourages them to come closer to people and then bite or attack.

