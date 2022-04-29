Coyote attacks girl at California beach
A child was attacked by a coyote on a California beach Thursday night, police said. The girl suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries...www.nbcnews.com
I live in Northern California and we have numerous coyotes. Unfortunately, because of the forest fires, the wildlife is having to look for food closer to the human population. They’re trying to feed their babies and themselves. Precautions for pets and small children need to be taken. I do have a concealed carry weapon for protection but most animals will not attack unless provoked or protecting young and a food source. I hope she recovers quickly.
Coyotes being fed by people encourages them to come closer to people and then bite or attack.
