Public health departments are evolving their pandemic response

After two years of tracking all confirmed COVID cases and conducting contact tracing to track the disease’s spread, state and local health departments are making significant changes to their approach in the pandemic’s third year.

As the highly contagious BA.2 omicron variant spreads into communities, COVID case counts have roughly doubled across Minnesota in the last month. Currently the Minnesota Department of Health is reporting about 20,000 active cases.

While significant, that figure represents about a third of the level reached during omicron’s peak in the winter. Other traditional barometers of the pandemic’s intensity, such as hospitalizations, ICU admissions and death rates remain relatively low.

Given that hospitalizations and deaths have traditionally been lagging factors, the currently low figures could be in part a temporary reprieve for the hospitals and other health care institutions.

However, now about 70% of Minnesotans have some immunity through COVID vaccines, and a significant portion of the remaining 30% having natural immunity from COVID infection. Even cases that do break through the immunity are generally less severe.

“I wouldn't say we're endemic yet,” said Le Sueur County Public Health Director Megan Kirby. “But our case counts also aren’t as high as they were.”

Public health experts are shifting their approach to virus tracking, especially now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced that negative tests no longer need to be reported.

Even before the CDC made the change, the rapidly exploding popularity of in-home test kits, which have been provided for free through federal and state programs, had left official data increasingly incomplete since many of those test results were not reported.

Following the CDC’s lead, the Minnesota Department of Health has stopped reporting total testing volume. However, local county public health directors were quick to refute any notion that this means the disease has stopped ravaging local communities.

Rice County Public Health Director Deb Purfeerst said it makes sense at this point to shift toward a targeted strategy aimed at preventing the most vulnerable while providing everyone with the information needed to assess risk levels in their community.

As throughout the pandemic, Purfeerst promised that Public Health will be vigorous in tracing, identifying the source of and preventing COVID exposures at senior care facilities and other congregate living settings where the virus could spread quickly.

Waseca County Public Health Director Sarah Berry said her department has been keeping a close eye on cases in local schools as well. Even if most children might be far less susceptible to severe illness, she said a cluster of in-school infections could rapidly spread to more vulnerable populations.

“We’re trying so hard to make sure we’re not missing a pocket of sick individuals,” Berry said. “We know it's been difficult.”

The CDC is using a new tool to help keep people informed about COVID risk levels in their area. Known as the COVID-19 Community Levels tool, it provides a county-by-county risk assessment based on hospital beds in use, hospital admissions and total COVID cases.

Berry envisions a future in which an abundance of treatment options along with an informed populace keeps COVID largely at bay. However, she said that the virus’s proven ability to mutate quickly means it will remain highly dangerous.

Public health officials continue to emphasize that getting vaccinated is the most effective way for people to protect themselves and their neighbors from severe illness, and guard against pesky “long-haul COVID” symptoms that can persist for months or years.

Purfeerst said her department has continued to work to provide primary and booster shots throughout the community, especially in congregate living settings. In recent weeks that has included a particular focus on providing second booster shots for the most vulnerable.

While many of those who come into local vaccination clinics are seeking a booster shot, Purfeerst said there are still occasionally people coming in for their primary doses. With Rice County lagging the statewide vaccination average by about 5%, she hopes more will join them.

“From a local public health perspective, our goal is to make sure people have access to the vaccine,” she said. “It has proven a very effective tool at preventing people from going to the hospital or having severe illness.”