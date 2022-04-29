ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive | ‘Selling Sunset’ star Vanessa dishes on reunion drama and Christine Quinn friendship

By Page Six Video
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V6QMo_0fO2relu00

This week, reality TV fans are buzzing about “Selling Sunset” Season 5 on Netflix. The beautiful Vanessa Villela sat down with Page Six to spill all the tea about the reunion, her friendship with Christine Quinn, plus, the Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause relationship. And we want to know what viewers think about Quinn missing the first-ever reunion. All of this and more on this week’s “Virtual Reali-tea.”

