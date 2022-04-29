North Carolina man arrested in relation to body found in Henry County

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 19-year-old Mooresville woman facing a murder charge for the death of a man in 2021 died in the Iredell County Detention Center last week, according to the Iredell County Detention Center. Authorities confirmed to Queen City News that Jessica Cheyenne Nichols died on April 14. A cause of […]
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. A man is accused of killing his mother in Spartanburg County. The bond was denied for the third mall shooting suspect in Columbia. Tri-County automotive lab expanding. Updated: 5 hours ago. Tri-County automotive lab expanding.
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington woman was charged early this month with being married to two men at the same time, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Feb. 25, the ACSO received a report from a man who claimed his wife married another man while he was still married to […]
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested for lottery fraud. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Willie Lee Moses, II, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on Monday for three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets. According to the arrest warrant, the tickets were previously […]
A woman whose legs were bound together reportedly dove eight stories out of a Washington DC apartment building in Northwest DC to escape her attacker, 22-year-old Kylee Jamal Palmer, according to reports and authorities. Good Samaritans rushed over to the woman after she fell eight stories from a building on...
A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after allegedly attacking one of her students with the handle of a broken metal broom. Cyntyche Darling Lundy, 49, stands accused of one count of felony child abuse. A warrant was recently issued for her arrest by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and she was arrested on April 22, 2022.
I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday, April 22, for allegedly raping a minor. Danny Matthew Goodman, a 54-year-old from Bolivia, Brunswick County, was charged with Rape of a Child by an Adult and Indecent Liberties with Child for the alleged offenses which began in September 2015 when the victim was nine years old.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A body found in Virginia in mid-April may be tied to a serial killer. Greensboro, North Carolina, police say notified the Henry County Sheriff's Office of an arrest and remains they believed to be in the county. The remains were found in the 2500...
April 20 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman whose doorbell camera alerted her to activity on her front porch said she was shocked to check the video feed and see a snake slithering in front of the camera. The homeowner, identified only as Rene, shared video with Ring showing the...
A man who was killed as a result of a scuffle with a New Mexico State police officer in mid-April was identified on Thursday as 26-year-old Oliver Ashley Toledo Saldivar, a wanted suspect in a Durham, North Carolina homicide.
The victims of a triple homicide in Georgia were the parents and son of the local coroner who made the gruesome discovery at a gun range his family owned, the official said Monday. Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk couldn't reach his parents and son on Friday when he went looking...
