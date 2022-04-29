Myrtle Beach named top family-friendly destination by travel advice website

Drum roll, please.

Myrtle Beach was chosen by the travel advice service Trips to Discover as one of the top places for a family vacation on a budget.

It’s literally the most unsurprising accolade for Myrtle Beach, which loves nothing more than to talk about families and how affordable it is to visit.

Here’s what Trips to Discover said about the Grand Strand and how amazing it is.

“A rare vacation destination that appeals to all ages, Myrtle Beach is budget-friendly and offers something for everyone. While the long stretch of sandy beaches is what most come for, with the chance to soak up the sun and play out in and on the water, there are many other things to do at a relatively low cost.

“Take a spin on the Ferris wheel at the Family Kingdom Amusement Park for a jaw-dropping view over the coast or head to the Myrtle Waves Water Park to take advantage of the thrilling slides. Golfing enthusiasts can tee off at more than 100 courses, and there are multiple putt-putt courses where the whole family can get in on the game.”