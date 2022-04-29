ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier Parish, LA

70 Year-Old Bossier Man Arrested for Sexual Crimes Against Juveniles

By Rueben Wright
 3 days ago
Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a local man for rape and he now sits in the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility. David Paul Valeton, 70, of the 200 block of Chimney Lane in Haughton, was arrested on April 27 after a seven-month-long investigation of the rape involving a...

