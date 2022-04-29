Kewanee FY 2023 Budget Workshop

There are currently 5 states in the U.S. that have approved some sort of program that would send a fourth stimulus check to residents. This is an attempt to help the burden Americans are feeling amid inflation. Many states are sending as much as $500 to qualifying residents. Five states...
What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? You ask - We find out!. What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Coming Soon Segment is about answering those questions. New Zoo Exhibit Niabi...
At 10 a.m. Monday in city council chambers, Haley Stevenson will be sworn in as a firefighter for the city of Galesburg. She’ll be the first woman – ever – to join the city’s fire department. Fire chief Randy Hovind said it’s an achievement that’s “long...
(The Center Square) – The new budget Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed sweeps $5 million out of the statewide 9-1-1 fund to start up a new number for mental health emergencies, which police chiefs say could put federal funding in jeopardy. The Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police (ILACP) say the sweep was done without the […]
