Reversion litigation to be heard in the city by a 3-judge panel

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
The Biden administration’s move to ban menthol cigarettes has the Black community split, with the ban’s supporters arguing it promotes a healthier lifestyle and its critics arguing it unfairly targets Black Americans and could lead to injustices and policing issues.
A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — The Virginia Lottery board issued a facility operator’s license to Hard Rock Bristol Wednesday, paving the way for the business to become the commonwealth’s first casino. The board voted unanimously, 7-0, to approve the operating license for Hard Rock, following an extensive review...
A federal grand jury in Roanoke has indicted a trio of men on conspiracy charges, Lacey Act violations, and other charges related to the alleged illegal removal of walnut trees from federally protected land. The indictment, returned under seal May 20, 2021, was unsealed earlier this month following the arrest...
The January 6 committee will hold eight days of public hearings beginning on June 9th as a part of their investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Chairman of the committee, Bennie Thompson says the hearings will be a combination of exhibits, staff testimony, and outside witnesses.April 29, 2022.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Martinsville reversion process is causing tense times between the city council and the Henry County School Board that could be heading to court. The Martinsville City Council voted 3-2 on Tuesday, April 26 to hire an attorney. The lawyer will contest the constitutionality of a bill putting the issue […]
Republican U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene entered a Georgia courtroom on Friday to face a challenge by a group of voters trying to block her from the ballot, citing a post-Civil War policy aimed at keeping insurrectionists from office. In a novel legal challenge filed with the office of the...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mentions of Donald Trump have been rare at the first few trials for people charged with storming the U.S. Capitol, but that changed Tuesday: The latest Capitol riot defendant to go on trial is blaming his actions on the former president and his false claims about a stolen election.
Thanks to a ruling by a federal judge in Tampa, Florida, on April 18, many have been traveling on public transportation maskless. However, two days after the ruling, the Biden administration announced that it would appeal. On its face, the administration is trying to sue the mandate back in place.
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The city of Martinsville is taking the reversion fight to the Virginia Supreme Court. This comes after Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a bill allowing voters to decide if they want to become part of Henry County. City leaders say they feel singled out by the new...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It seemed like the story of Charlottesville’s Robert E. Lee statue was coming to a close. But new movement in a lawsuit could indicate the story is still being written. The Lee statue no longer stands tall in a public park in the city of...
A summary judgment hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, May 3 in the case between Addie Thweatt and the Prince George County School Board. Both parties were deposed in the winter and evidence has been entered for the court regarding Thweatt’s suit against the school board. Thweatt, a former bus...
