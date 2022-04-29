ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

City budget grows by $10 million

By staff
whee.net
 2 days ago

Martinsville's proposed FY-2023 budget includes significant pay...

whee.net

WFXR

Martinsville reversion process causing heat with school board

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Martinsville reversion process is causing tense times between the city council and the Henry County School Board that could be heading to court. The Martinsville City Council voted 3-2 on Tuesday, April 26 to hire an attorney. The lawyer will contest the constitutionality of a bill putting the issue […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
NBC12

One of Virginia’s poorest cities is also its least healthy, new rankings show

For the second year in a row, Petersburg ranked as the least healthy locality in Virginia while Falls Church took over first place. The rankings, released Wednesday by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, are meant to offer an annual snapshot of more than 90 measures affecting health and quality of life in counties across the United States. Researchers factor in behaviors including smoking and excessive drinking but also include measures like violent crime rates and access to grocery stores to assess the overall health of a community.
PETERSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Historic Martinsville building gets new life

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Longtime Martinsville residents had a few stories to share about the Chief Tassel Building, a couple including dentist visits as kids. But for the last few years, the building has sat idle, until 2020, when the City partnered with Waukeshaw Development to get it up and running again.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
#Covid
WSLS

Skechers coming to Roanoke County’s Tanglewood Mall

ROANOKE, Va. – This fall, you’ll have a new spot to get some footwear in Roanoke County. Officials announced that the popular shoe brand, Skechers, is opening up a store at Tanglewood Mall. It will be located in the old Stein Mart and will share the space with...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Martinsville takes reversion fight to Virginia Supreme Court

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The city of Martinsville is taking the reversion fight to the Virginia Supreme Court. This comes after Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a bill allowing voters to decide if they want to become part of Henry County. City leaders say they feel singled out by the new...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
News Break
Politics
WDBJ7.com

Controlled burn being conducted in Carroll Co.

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents in Carroll County can expect to see smoke visible from multiple locations Friday evening due to a controlled burn being carried out by the Virginia Department of Forestry. The burn is in the area of 52 and Stable Road, and is currently tracking around...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

City of Lynchburg works to address derelict homes

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A green paper posted to the front of a Lynchburg home is one of many around the city. Structures like this are considered derelict. After wanting to do something for years about an issue that impacts hundreds of city houses, a change could finally happen soon.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Metro News

Big Turnpike projects almost done

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Paving is expected to begin this week on a busy section of the West Virginia Turnpike under reconstruction in Mercer County. The work in the northbound lanes just north of the Bluestone Bridge covers just more than a mile. Crews are rebuilding the highway from the base. West Virginia Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller said the fast lane should be ready for paving this week.
BECKLEY, WV

