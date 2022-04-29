City budget grows by $10 million

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Martinsville reversion process is causing tense times between the city council and the Henry County School Board that could be heading to court. The Martinsville City Council voted 3-2 on Tuesday, April 26 to hire an attorney. The lawyer will contest the constitutionality of a bill putting the issue […]
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus checks could bring up to $100 to Virginia state residents' bank accounts as Virginians face one of the worst inflation, surging the price of groceries and increasing gas prices.
For the second year in a row, Petersburg ranked as the least healthy locality in Virginia while Falls Church took over first place. The rankings, released Wednesday by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, are meant to offer an annual snapshot of more than 90 measures affecting health and quality of life in counties across the United States. Researchers factor in behaviors including smoking and excessive drinking but also include measures like violent crime rates and access to grocery stores to assess the overall health of a community.
HAMPTON, Va. — Beyond the hustle and bustle of a regular work week, nothing compares to what April and Mike Jernigan are expecting this Saturday. “Last time we did this event, we had 1,000-plus people show up. Probably expecting triple that," April Jernigan laughed. Virginia lawmakers approved the legal...
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Longtime Martinsville residents had a few stories to share about the Chief Tassel Building, a couple including dentist visits as kids. But for the last few years, the building has sat idle, until 2020, when the City partnered with Waukeshaw Development to get it up and running again.
ROANOKE, Va. – This fall, you’ll have a new spot to get some footwear in Roanoke County. Officials announced that the popular shoe brand, Skechers, is opening up a store at Tanglewood Mall. It will be located in the old Stein Mart and will share the space with...
PULASKI, Va. – It’s the largest 3D printing project in the world. Alquist is expected to build 200 3D printed homes in Virginia, and two will be built in the New River Valley. It’s new technology from Alquist CEO Zachary Mannheimer. The innovative company uses 3D printing...
(STACKER) — Food insecurity is considered a widespread problem in the United States. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”. The COVID-19 pandemic has put more pressure...
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The city of Martinsville is taking the reversion fight to the Virginia Supreme Court. This comes after Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a bill allowing voters to decide if they want to become part of Henry County. City leaders say they feel singled out by the new...
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents in Carroll County can expect to see smoke visible from multiple locations Friday evening due to a controlled burn being carried out by the Virginia Department of Forestry. The burn is in the area of 52 and Stable Road, and is currently tracking around...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A green paper posted to the front of a Lynchburg home is one of many around the city. Structures like this are considered derelict. After wanting to do something for years about an issue that impacts hundreds of city houses, a change could finally happen soon.
BECKLEY, W.Va. — Paving is expected to begin this week on a busy section of the West Virginia Turnpike under reconstruction in Mercer County. The work in the northbound lanes just north of the Bluestone Bridge covers just more than a mile. Crews are rebuilding the highway from the base. West Virginia Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller said the fast lane should be ready for paving this week.
Comments / 0