OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Hundreds of teachers, parents, students and their supporters took the streets of Oakland Friday for a one-day strike, dramatically voicing their anger at the school district’s consolidation plans. They even brought work to a halt at the busy Port of Oakland as unionized longshoremen honored a picket line at the front gates and went home instead of reporting for their evening shift. “We’re all going to go home,” said Bob Pohl, a longshoreman and a member of ILWU Local 10. “We’re going to lose a day’s pay, but it’s worth losing a day’s pay for the cause.” Among the...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO