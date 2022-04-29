Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Missouri

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Missouri with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

Bungaloid // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Cedar County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 590

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%

Canva

#49. Knox County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 170

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Pulaski County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,020

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%

Paul Sableman // Wikimedia Commons

#47. St. Francois County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,460

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%

Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Harrison County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 370

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%

Skye Marthaler, retouched by Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Bollinger County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 470

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Schuyler County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 210

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

thomas carr // Shutterstock

#43. Webster County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,860

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

Lilith Munck // Shutterstock

#42. Taney County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,090

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0%

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Montgomery County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 460

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9%

Kclibrarian // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Stone County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 950

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Randolph County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 990

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#38. McDonald County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,050

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Miller County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,090

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Lawrence County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,820

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Barton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 530

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.1%

Lisa Fitzthum Photography // Shutterstock

#34. Camden County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,560

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Linn County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 550

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.6%

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Maries County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 340

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Crawford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,070

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%

M. Curtis // Shutterstock

#30. Laclede County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,680

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Hickory County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 310

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Barry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,580

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#27. St. Clair County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 370

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7%

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Putnam County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 230

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Stoddard County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,370

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%

Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,190

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8%

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Henry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,020

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.4%

Dazspell // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Scott County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,960

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%

Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Morgan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,000

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.4%

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Howell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,110

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.8%

Steveewatkins // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Dent County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 780

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.3%

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Reynolds County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 280

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Dade County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 350

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%

Vsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Douglas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 670

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.9%

Brian Hunter // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Benton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 770

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Iron County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 490

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.6%

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#13. St. Louis city

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 14,000

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 41.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 59.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Texas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,310

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.9%

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Wayne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 680

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.1%

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Mississippi County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 690

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7%

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#9. New Madrid County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,020

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.3%

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Wright County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,160

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.5%

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Butler County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,520

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.9%

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Dunklin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,960

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.1%

christopher friese // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Shannon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 460

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.8%

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Oregon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 620

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.7%

Dean Sebourn // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Ripley County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 820

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.7%

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Ozark County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 530

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.8%

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Pemiscot County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,280

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.9%

