Alton, IL

Clothing swap set for Sunday

By Dylan Suttles
 2 days ago
Alton Main Street will be hosting a pop-up clothing swap, such as this one is 2018, in the ballroom at Mineral Springs Mall, located at 301 E. Broadway from noon-4 p.m. Sunday, May 1.

ALTON – Alton Main Street will be hosting a pop-up clothing swap in the ballroom at Mineral Springs Mall, located at 301 E. Broadway from noon-4 p.m. Sunday, May 1.

To participate, you simply bring gently used clothing, accessories and shoes that you no longer wear and trade for as many new items as you can carry out. The event is open to the public, and the entrance fee is $5.00 if you bring clothes to swap or $10.00 to attend empty-handed.

Leftover clothing will be donated to local charities. Attendees may also bring fabric in any condition (such as worn-out clothing, pillows, blankets, etc.) which will be recycled with Remains Inc.

Here's what else is happening in the area:

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

• Riverbend Earth Day: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m., The Old Bakery Beer Comapny, 400 Landmarks Boulevard, Alton.

• Earth Day tour: 7-9 p.m., McPike Mansion, 2018 Alby St., Alton.

• 22nd National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Greene County Sheriff’s Department. 403 7th St., Carrollton.

• Alton Symphony Orchestra Trivia Night: 7 p.m., YWCA Southwestern Illinois, 304 E. 3rd St., Alton.

• Pop-Up Clothing Swap drop off day: 4-6 p.m., Mineral Springs Hotel, 301 E. Broadway, Alton.

• 24th Annual ARTSY Opening Reception: 1-3 p.m., Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton.

• KSHE 95 Blood Drive: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Ted's Motorcycle World, 4103 Humbert Road, Alton.

• Krickett and The Grilled Avocados: 5-9 p.m., Chubby's Grill and Garage, 1022 E. Broadway, Alton.

• Jake Weber and the Lonesome Drifters: 8-11 p.m.-Midnight, Chez Marilyn, 119 W. 3rd St., Alton.

• Naked Soul: 2-6 p.m., Fast Eddie's Bon Air, 1530 E. 4th St., Alton.

• Generation X: 7:30-11:30 p.m., Fast Eddie's Bon Air, 1530 E. 4th St., Alton.

• 100 Years of Broadway Concert: 3 p.m., Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road, Godfrey.

• Flip the Frog: 7-11 p.m., Bakers and Hale, 7120 Montclair Ave., Godfrey.

• SIUE Spring Commencement 2022: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., SIUE, 1 Hairpin Drive, Edwardsville.

• The Silver Creek Bluegrass Band: 7-10 p.m., Recess Brewing, 307 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

• Worth The Fight: 9 p.m., The Back Bar, 228 C. N. Main St., Edwardsville.

• Billy the Kid–Billy Joel Rock Tribute: 8-10 p.m., The Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

• Scott and Mechelle: 5-8 p.m., Stagger Inn Again, 104 E. Vandalia St., Edwardsville.

• Bingo Saturday Night: 7 p.m., South Roxana Dad’s Club, 417 Roxana Ave., South Roxana.

• Walk On: 9 p.m., The Pump House Bar and Grill, 1523 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River.

• Revolver: 8 p.m.-Midnight, Refinery Bar and Grill, 225 Edwardsville Road, Wood River.

• Community Block Party: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 2166 Pontoon Road, Granite City.

• 5 Point Plan: 8 p.m., Hooch and Sixteen's Bar, 1511 Pontoon Road, Granite City.

• High Noon: 9:30 p.m., Patrick's Bar and Grill, 2900 Nameoki Road, Granite City.

• Dan Sproat: 1-5 p.m., The Terrace at Aerie's Resort Event Venue, 601 Timber Ridge, Grafton

• Overhead Dog: 3-7 p.m., Grafton Winery and Brewhaus, 300 W. Main St., Grafton.

• Hookie: 7-11 p.m., Grafton Oyster Bar, 215 Water St., Grafton.

• Catfish Willie: 8-11 p.m., The Bloody Bucket Saloon, 201 E. Main St., Grafton.

• Karaoke Night: 7-11 p.m., 3rd Chute Bar & Grill, 220 W. Main St., Grafton.

SUNDAY, MAY 1

• Mother Jones Ceremony: Noon, Union Miner’s Cemetery, half a mile north of Mount Olive City Park, Mount Olive.

• Pop-Up Clothes Swap: Noon-4 p.m., Mineral Springs Hotel, 301 E. Broadway, Alton.

• Airsoft Swap Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Bing Field Paintball and Airsoft Park, 500 Bing Field Road, Alton.

• Baked Potato Bar: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Carrollton United Methodist Church, at the corner of Maple Street and Highway 67, Carrollton,

• Scott Brady and Peter Alan Hussey: 4-7 p.m, Chez Marilyn, 119 W. 3rd St., Alton.

• Veterans and Workers meeting: 6-8 p.m., 103 Mill St., Kane.

• Naked Soul: 1-5 p.m., Fast Eddie's Bon Air, 1530 E. 4th St., Alton.

• The Gusto: 6-10 p.m., Fast Eddie's Bon Air, 1530 E. 4th St., Alton.

• 100 Years of Broadway Concert: 3 p.m., Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road, Godfrey.

• Walk MS: Edwardsville: 8:30 a.m., Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 1 Hairpin Drive, Edwardsville.

• Edwardsville CEO 2022 Trade Show: Noon-3 p.m., The Ink House, 117 N. 2nd St., Edwardsville.

• Car Cruise In: 11 p.m.-2 a.m., Chappy's Edwardsville, 1031 Century Drive, Edwardsville.

• Lanny and Julie: Noon-3 p.m., 1818 Chophouse, 6170 Bennett Drive, Edwardsville.

• Spring Fling Market: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Ave., Granite City.

• Spring Shopping Event: 5-8 p.m., Rustic Roots and The Rally Room Event Space, 200 W. Ferguson Ave., Wood River.

• Staunton Free Spirits Al-Anon Family: 7-8 p.m., St Paul United Church of Christ, 225 S. Laurel St., Staunton.

• Rick Schroeder: 1-5 p.m., The Terrace at Aerie's Resort Event Venue, 601 Timber Ridge, Grafton.

• Erik Brooks: 2-5 p.m., The Bloody Bucket Saloon, 201 E. Main St., Grafton.

• Blessing of the Bikes: 2-4 p.m., The Hawg Pit BBQ, 821 W. Main St., Grafton.

• Andrew Dahle: 1-4 p.m., Grafton Winery the Vineyards, 21028 Eckert Orchard Road, Grafton.

• Yacht Rockers: 3-7 p.m., The Loading Dock, 401 Front St., Grafton.

• Texas Hold 'em Poker Tournament: 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Hawg Pit BBQ, 821 W. Main St., Grafton.

MONDAY, MAY 2

• Alton Municipal Band Open Rehearsal, Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey.

• Trent and Nanney: 6-10 p.m., Fast Eddie's Bon Air, 1530 E. 4th St., Alton.

• Smoke’n Aces Poker League Tournament: 6:30-10 p.m., The Back Bar, 228 C. N. Main St., Edwardsville.

• Women's Step Study: 12:30-2:30 p.m., Calvary Cares, 1426 Washington Ave., Alton

• Men's Step Study: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Calvary Cares, 1426 Washington Ave., Alton

• Line Dance Classes: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tango Event Center, 212 E. Elm St., Alton.

• Urban Cha Cha Ballroom: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tango Event Center, 212 E. Elm St. Alton.

• Alton Godfrey Rotary Club Meetings: 6 p.m., Gentelin’s On Broadway, 122 E. Broadway, Alton.

• Al-Anon Meeting: 7:30 p.m.-8:45 p.m., Bridge Church, E. 12th St., Alton. For more information, call 618-463-2429 or visit SIAFG.org and District-18.org.

• For information about Al-Anon Meetings, call 618-463-2429 or visit SIAFG.org and District-18.org.

dylan.suttles@thetelegraph.com

The Telegraph

Stuart hosting food drive

EDWARDSVILLE — State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is partnering with the Cougar Cupboard food bank at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) to collect donated jars of peanut butter during May.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Jerseyville church sets art appreciation event for Tuesday

JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville First Presbyterian Church, 400 S. State St., will host a Kids at HeART Art Appreciation event celebrating the art of Keith Haring from 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3. This is part of a series of art appreciation classes. Kids at HeART Art Appreciation is an intergenerational class for kids of all ages, from 8 to 88. Attend one or all of them. Dress really cool for a session of funky street art creating. Be sure to bring your imagination and creative genius. Class enrollment is set at 10 students, and registration is required. There is no class fee. To register a child, complete and return this form: https://forms.gle/NMzfwhwkXNgoy4HeA To register an adult, complete and return this form: https://forms.gle/uGU6TitWf7pga2U5A
JERSEYVILLE, IL
Abandoned Alton, Illinois House Has Cooler of Rotten Hot Dogs. Eww!

Let's visit another abandoned location, this time it comes with treats!. We visit the small town on Alton, Illinois and our gracious tour guide "Tattoo Tony" does a fine job. Tattoo Tony finds an abandoned home, and the weird gets weirder. The collection of of hub caps is one thing...But the rest is a trip. Haunted perhaps? You be the judge! The decorating is spooky for sure.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Bethalto store to host beauty pageant Sunday

BETHALTO - After two years the Little Miss Bethalto pageant is coming back but this time in a different setting. This year, the Little Miss Bethalto pageant will take place at The Co-Op at Klein Hall, 128 W. Central St., in Bethalto at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 1. According to Co-Op Co-Owner Jamie Slaten, there will be 26 contestants competing and will be held in the upstairs portion of the building. The pageant is usually hosted by the Bethalto Jaycees County Fair, which has not happened since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Slaten said while the fair will be happening this year, the fair declined to do the pageant this year.
BETHALTO, IL
The Telegraph

Alton killer may go free next year

An Alton man convicted of first-degree murder in 2015 may go free within a year after he pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder in the shooting death of James E. Hubbard Jr. Aryion Sanders, 23, formerly of the 700 block of Oakwood Estates in Alton, pleaded guilty after an appellate court remanded the case back to Madison County under the theory that Sanders' taped confession was coerced.
ALTON, IL
5 On Your Side

Gator tours underway at Augusta wine vineyards

AUGUSTA, Missouri — An experience unlike anything seen in our area is up and running in St. Charles County. 5 On Your Side has been doing a continuing series on Missouri wine country since last fall, with a focus on the upgrades by David and Jerri Hoffmann, who are on a mission to turn Augusta, Missouri, into the Napa Valley of the Midwest.
AUGUSTA, MO
Herald & Review

Taylorville man re-charged in wife's fatal fall from parking garage near Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS — A Taylorville man has been re-charged in his wife’s 2019 fatal fall from a downtown St. Louis parking garage. A St. Louis grand jury on April 19 indicted Bradley S. Jenkins, 33, on one count of third-degree felony domestic assault for allegedly striking his wife on June 2, 2019. Jenkins’ wife Allissa L. Martin, 27, was found dead that same day, at the bottom of a parking garage near Busch Stadium after a Cardinals-Cubs game.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
My Journal Courier

Police beat for Saturday, April 30

This week's wanted  The following are being sought on arrest warrants, according to various sheriff's departments. The addresses listed are the last known addresses provided by the warrants and may be outdated.  • Micheal W. Rogers, 43, of 416 Bessie St., Rushville, is being sought on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in court on a possession of methamphetamine charge. He is a white male standing 6 foot 2 and weighing 190 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes. • Jeremy T. Greenwood, 28, of 914 E. Lafayette Ave. is being sought on a...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
Telegraph

Guess how much this Edwardsville mansion on Friars Lane is going for?

Located in the Berkshire neighborhood, 101 Friars Lane is an escape, resort and home all wrapped into one. This enormous estate features a resort-style pool with a swim-up bar, barbecue grilling station and a pool house complete with kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom. Entertain in the cooler months at the secluded hilltop retreat that features a firepit with plenty of room for hosting and conversation. Inside you’ll find a life of luxury with four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. There’s also a full bar, movie theater, personal gym and so much more you’ll never want to leave the property. You’ll find yourself immersed in a nice open floor plan with plenty of stone, wood and glass brick aesthetics for a gorgeous appearance. In all there’s 7,228 square feet of living space, a two-car garage perfect for keeping your vehicles in pristine condition and plenty of opportunities to witness beautiful wildlife.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

