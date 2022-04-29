Clothing swap set for Sunday

Alton Main Street will be hosting a pop-up clothing swap, such as this one is 2018, in the ballroom at Mineral Springs Mall, located at 301 E. Broadway from noon-4 p.m. Sunday, May 1. (For the Telegraph)

ALTON – Alton Main Street will be hosting a pop-up clothing swap in the ballroom at Mineral Springs Mall, located at 301 E. Broadway from noon-4 p.m. Sunday, May 1.

To participate, you simply bring gently used clothing, accessories and shoes that you no longer wear and trade for as many new items as you can carry out. The event is open to the public, and the entrance fee is $5.00 if you bring clothes to swap or $10.00 to attend empty-handed.

Leftover clothing will be donated to local charities. Attendees may also bring fabric in any condition (such as worn-out clothing, pillows, blankets, etc.) which will be recycled with Remains Inc.

Here's what else is happening in the area:

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

• Riverbend Earth Day: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m., The Old Bakery Beer Comapny, 400 Landmarks Boulevard, Alton.

• Earth Day tour: 7-9 p.m., McPike Mansion, 2018 Alby St., Alton.

• 22nd National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Greene County Sheriff’s Department. 403 7th St., Carrollton.

• Alton Symphony Orchestra Trivia Night: 7 p.m., YWCA Southwestern Illinois, 304 E. 3rd St., Alton.

• Pop-Up Clothing Swap drop off day: 4-6 p.m., Mineral Springs Hotel, 301 E. Broadway, Alton.

• 24th Annual ARTSY Opening Reception: 1-3 p.m., Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton.

• KSHE 95 Blood Drive: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Ted's Motorcycle World, 4103 Humbert Road, Alton.

• Krickett and The Grilled Avocados: 5-9 p.m., Chubby's Grill and Garage, 1022 E. Broadway, Alton.

• Jake Weber and the Lonesome Drifters: 8-11 p.m.-Midnight, Chez Marilyn, 119 W. 3rd St., Alton.

• Naked Soul: 2-6 p.m., Fast Eddie's Bon Air, 1530 E. 4th St., Alton.

• Generation X: 7:30-11:30 p.m., Fast Eddie's Bon Air, 1530 E. 4th St., Alton.

• 100 Years of Broadway Concert: 3 p.m., Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road, Godfrey.

• Flip the Frog: 7-11 p.m., Bakers and Hale, 7120 Montclair Ave., Godfrey.

• SIUE Spring Commencement 2022: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., SIUE, 1 Hairpin Drive, Edwardsville.

• The Silver Creek Bluegrass Band: 7-10 p.m., Recess Brewing, 307 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

• Worth The Fight: 9 p.m., The Back Bar, 228 C. N. Main St., Edwardsville.

• Billy the Kid–Billy Joel Rock Tribute: 8-10 p.m., The Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

• Scott and Mechelle: 5-8 p.m., Stagger Inn Again, 104 E. Vandalia St., Edwardsville.

• Bingo Saturday Night: 7 p.m., South Roxana Dad’s Club, 417 Roxana Ave., South Roxana.

• Walk On: 9 p.m., The Pump House Bar and Grill, 1523 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River.

• Revolver: 8 p.m.-Midnight, Refinery Bar and Grill, 225 Edwardsville Road, Wood River.

• Community Block Party: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 2166 Pontoon Road, Granite City.

• 5 Point Plan: 8 p.m., Hooch and Sixteen's Bar, 1511 Pontoon Road, Granite City.

• High Noon: 9:30 p.m., Patrick's Bar and Grill, 2900 Nameoki Road, Granite City.

• Dan Sproat: 1-5 p.m., The Terrace at Aerie's Resort Event Venue, 601 Timber Ridge, Grafton

• Overhead Dog: 3-7 p.m., Grafton Winery and Brewhaus, 300 W. Main St., Grafton.

• Hookie: 7-11 p.m., Grafton Oyster Bar, 215 Water St., Grafton.

• Catfish Willie: 8-11 p.m., The Bloody Bucket Saloon, 201 E. Main St., Grafton.

• Karaoke Night: 7-11 p.m., 3rd Chute Bar & Grill, 220 W. Main St., Grafton.

SUNDAY, MAY 1

• Mother Jones Ceremony: Noon, Union Miner’s Cemetery, half a mile north of Mount Olive City Park, Mount Olive.

• Pop-Up Clothes Swap: Noon-4 p.m., Mineral Springs Hotel, 301 E. Broadway, Alton.

• Airsoft Swap Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Bing Field Paintball and Airsoft Park, 500 Bing Field Road, Alton.

• Baked Potato Bar: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Carrollton United Methodist Church, at the corner of Maple Street and Highway 67, Carrollton,

• Scott Brady and Peter Alan Hussey: 4-7 p.m, Chez Marilyn, 119 W. 3rd St., Alton.

• Veterans and Workers meeting: 6-8 p.m., 103 Mill St., Kane.

• Naked Soul: 1-5 p.m., Fast Eddie's Bon Air, 1530 E. 4th St., Alton.

• The Gusto: 6-10 p.m., Fast Eddie's Bon Air, 1530 E. 4th St., Alton.

• 100 Years of Broadway Concert: 3 p.m., Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road, Godfrey.

• Walk MS: Edwardsville: 8:30 a.m., Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 1 Hairpin Drive, Edwardsville.

• Edwardsville CEO 2022 Trade Show: Noon-3 p.m., The Ink House, 117 N. 2nd St., Edwardsville.

• Car Cruise In: 11 p.m.-2 a.m., Chappy's Edwardsville, 1031 Century Drive, Edwardsville.

• Lanny and Julie: Noon-3 p.m., 1818 Chophouse, 6170 Bennett Drive, Edwardsville.

• Spring Fling Market: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Ave., Granite City.

• Spring Shopping Event: 5-8 p.m., Rustic Roots and The Rally Room Event Space, 200 W. Ferguson Ave., Wood River.

• Staunton Free Spirits Al-Anon Family: 7-8 p.m., St Paul United Church of Christ, 225 S. Laurel St., Staunton.

• Rick Schroeder: 1-5 p.m., The Terrace at Aerie's Resort Event Venue, 601 Timber Ridge, Grafton.

• Erik Brooks: 2-5 p.m., The Bloody Bucket Saloon, 201 E. Main St., Grafton.

• Blessing of the Bikes: 2-4 p.m., The Hawg Pit BBQ, 821 W. Main St., Grafton.

• Andrew Dahle: 1-4 p.m., Grafton Winery the Vineyards, 21028 Eckert Orchard Road, Grafton.

• Yacht Rockers: 3-7 p.m., The Loading Dock, 401 Front St., Grafton.

• Texas Hold 'em Poker Tournament: 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Hawg Pit BBQ, 821 W. Main St., Grafton.

MONDAY, MAY 2

• Alton Municipal Band Open Rehearsal, Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey.

• Trent and Nanney: 6-10 p.m., Fast Eddie's Bon Air, 1530 E. 4th St., Alton.

• Smoke’n Aces Poker League Tournament: 6:30-10 p.m., The Back Bar, 228 C. N. Main St., Edwardsville.

• Women's Step Study: 12:30-2:30 p.m., Calvary Cares, 1426 Washington Ave., Alton

• Men's Step Study: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Calvary Cares, 1426 Washington Ave., Alton

• Line Dance Classes: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tango Event Center, 212 E. Elm St., Alton.

• Urban Cha Cha Ballroom: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tango Event Center, 212 E. Elm St. Alton.

• Alton Godfrey Rotary Club Meetings: 6 p.m., Gentelin’s On Broadway, 122 E. Broadway, Alton.

• Al-Anon Meeting: 7:30 p.m.-8:45 p.m., Bridge Church, E. 12th St., Alton. For more information, call 618-463-2429 or visit SIAFG.org and District-18.org.

• For information about Al-Anon Meetings, call 618-463-2429 or visit SIAFG.org and District-18.org.