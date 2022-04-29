IC Criminal Justice Society inducts honorary members

Jerry Lieb (from left), Vernell Bentley and Adam Mefford were named honorary members of the Illinois College Criminal Justice Society. Drew Szabodos was also selected for inclusion. (David Blanchette/Provided)

The Illinois College Criminal Justice Society inducted four new honorary members from the law enforcement community.

The new members were all Illinois College alumni but graduated before the society was founded in 2020. They are Jacksonville Police Chief Adam Mefford, Fraternal Order of Police field supervisor Jerry Lieb, Jacksonville Police Officer Vernell Bentley and Springfield Police Officer Drew Szabodos.

In a statement, the society said the induction of honorary members was necessary to show gratitude for the people that came before them in the criminal justice program.

“Though they may not have got the chance to participate in such a club,” the society said, “their involvement both on and off campus have proven to be inspiring and something our current members strive to accomplish themselves.”

Other inductees included Brianna Lockwood, Samantha Sabo and Austin Hinchman.