ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

Daviess County Arrest Report

wamwamfm.com
 2 days ago

There are no new arrests. The current...

www.wamwamfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
SCDNReports

Indiana Couple Arrested on Drug Charges

Couple in Indiana State arrested on drug chargesIndiana Sheriff. Senior Trooper Mark LaMaster was working an off-duty security job at the Austin Village Apartments in Austin, Indiana. While working on this detail, Trooper LaMaster learned of possible drug activity in one of the complex's townhouses. Trooper LaMaster requested Trooper Kyle Taylor come to the complex to further the investigation.
AUSTIN, IN
SCDNReports

Indiana Man Arrested For Child Molestation

Man Arrested For Child MolestationSCDN Graphics Dept. Detectives with the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post arrested Tyler Hanna, 30, of Garrett yesterday afternoon on multiple felony charges related to allegations of involved sexual misconduct with several minor children.
GARRETT, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Daviess County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Daviess County, IN
Crime & Safety
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wamwamfm Com#101 3 Fm 1580 Am
SCDNReports

Drunk Driver Hits Indiana Sheriff's Deputy

Drunk Driver Hits Indiana Sheriff's DeputyIndiana State Police. A Steuben County Sheriff's deputy was involved in an on-duty minor personal injury traffic accident over the past weekend. Deputy Shane Matchette was conducting routine patrol activities traveling eastbound on Maumee St from I-69 in the city of Angola driving a fully marked white 2018 Dodge Charger police car.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Name released in fatal Spencer County crash

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) – More details have come to light concerning the Spencer County wreck from this morning. ISP says that shortly after 5 a.m., an SUV was traveling east on State Road 66 near Old Lamar Highway in Spencer County. Police say that for unknown reasons the SUV drove off of the roadway, […]
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Pedestrian hit by pickup truck in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man is in the hospital with injuries after being struck by a pickup truck in Terre Haute Wednesday. The incident happened on US 41/S. 3rd Street just south of the intersection with Oak Street. According to police, the pedestrian who was hit was a 28-year-old man. Witnesses at the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WISH-TV

18 people in central, southern Indiana charged with drug trafficking

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eighteen people from central and southern Indiana are charged with drug trafficking, federal prosecutors said Friday. The indictment charges the people with conspiracies to distribute controlled substances, including methamphetamine, and to launder the proceeds. Fifteen people were arrested Thursday in Columbus, Indianapolis, Seymour, Terre Haute, and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOWO News

Man Wanted After Search Warrant Leads To Drug Raid In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): On Thursday morning, Fort Wayne Police Department Vice and Narcotics Division and Emergency Services Team executed a search warrant in the 6400 block of Bluffton Road. During the course of the search warrant detectives located 6.7 grams of fentanyl, 10.5 grams of methamphetamine, 6.4 grams of crack cocaine .3 grams of cocaine, .1 grams of oxycodone hydrochloride and 54.4 grams of marijuana. Also located in the search were a .380 and .40 caliber handguns, $1168 in U.S. currency and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia and ammunition.
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy