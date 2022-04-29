ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Parishes with the highest rate of food insecure children in Louisiana

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11xoAT_0fO2pLGd00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

Parishes with the highest rate of food insecure children in Louisiana

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of parishes in Louisiana with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Parishes are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FFakc_0fO2pLGd00
Chris Litherland // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Vermilion Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Allen Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,170
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ontyK_0fO2pLGd00
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Sabine Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,190
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kb6F3_0fO2pLGd00
Patrick Feller//Flickr

#47. Calcasieu Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 10,530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0El0HR_0fO2pLGd00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Jefferson Davis Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,670
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zp5q5_0fO2pLGd00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#45. East Feliciana Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 760
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1POa38_0fO2pLGd00
Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Terrebonne Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44l6yX_0fO2pLGd00
Dominic Miserendino // Wikimedia Commons

#43. East Baton Rouge Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 22,460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qlZB0_0fO2pLGd00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Grant Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,030
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0518yh_0fO2pLGd00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#41. St. John the Baptist Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,410
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oLNtK_0fO2pLGd00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#40. St. Martin Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,960
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vhTPW_0fO2pLGd00
Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#39. St. Bernard Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,830
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pZFyV_0fO2pLGd00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Vernon Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,850
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47uFEO_0fO2pLGd00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#37. St. Mary Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,860
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L7d4E_0fO2pLGd00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Winn Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 690
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LUWrx_0fO2pLGd00
Robinaire // Wikimedia

#35. Rapides Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 7,660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUJzX_0fO2pLGd00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#34. St. James Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,150
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=418jIV_0fO2pLGd00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#33. St. Helena Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 540
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41PlFJ_0fO2pLGd00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Catahoula Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W42fA_0fO2pLGd00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Union Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,240
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=424Okq_0fO2pLGd00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Caldwell Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 590
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LgzmN_0fO2pLGd00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Assumption Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,270
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SByPO_0fO2pLGd00
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#28. De Soto Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x14qM_0fO2pLGd00
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Iberia Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,830
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HghNA_0fO2pLGd00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Iberville Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SbS7P_0fO2pLGd00
David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Acadia Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,250
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sWRjI_0fO2pLGd00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Tangipahoa Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 8,470
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4InPWn_0fO2pLGd00
Canva

#23. Orleans Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 20,540
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343EEv_0fO2pLGd00
Canva

#22. Ouachita Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 10,270
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VK8U6_0fO2pLGd00
UpAheadDesign // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Lincoln Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cMsYA_0fO2pLGd00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Avoyelles Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,580
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eXkvZ_0fO2pLGd00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Red River Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 570
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JEG1k_0fO2pLGd00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#18. St. Landry Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,080
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04fwK7_0fO2pLGd00
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Caddo Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 16,030
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jSr1H_0fO2pLGd00
Tjean314 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Pointe Coupee Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EAe0j_0fO2pLGd00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Concordia Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hrV6J_0fO2pLGd00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Washington Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,100
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rvGGA_0fO2pLGd00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Jackson Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 950
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pRWnl_0fO2pLGd00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#12. West Carroll Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 710
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PX71c_0fO2pLGd00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Natchitoches Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,610
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLlw5_0fO2pLGd00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Bienville Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 920
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43okgo_0fO2pLGd00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Morehouse Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,880
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32OmEg_0fO2pLGd00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Webster Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,670
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3InuQe_0fO2pLGd00
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Evangeline Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IpbGL_0fO2pLGd00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Richland Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,500
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hbp60_0fO2pLGd00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Franklin Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c93h6_0fO2pLGd00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Claiborne Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 32.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 930
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TkJfT_0fO2pLGd00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Tensas Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 36.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 390
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cdq0K_0fO2pLGd00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Madison Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 36.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 980
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.8%

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#1. East Carroll Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 43.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 560
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 24.7%

