ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Polk Co. Sheriff’s Office volunteer sold drugs out of patrol car, sheriff says

By Brittany Muller, Zachary Winiecki, Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O75Er_0fO2p7zi00

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff Office announced Friday that one of its volunteers was arrested on drug trafficking charges Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said that David Roberts, 69, of Lake Wales was accused of selling oxycodone pills out of a sheriff’s patrol car he was given to drive by the department.

Lake Wales teen kills mom after she tells him to stop smoking, Judd says

“I’m pissed,” Judd said.

Judd said Robert had prescription for 90 oxycodone pills a month for the last two years. He sold the extra ones he didn’t take himself.

Upon learning about Roberts’ drug activity, the sheriff’s office set up an undercover operation.

Judd said they set up a meeting with the suspect, and when they got to the location in Lake Wales, they found Roberts in a patrol car an his sheriff’s uniform with the pills.

“He wouldn’t be in it for long, but he’s in it now,” the sheriff said.

Deputies followed Roberts out of the parking lot and arrested him a different location.

Judd said Roberts signed a waiver allowing deputies to search his house, where they found marijuana and two guns.

After Roberts was arrested, they found he had a felony conviction from a burglary 50 years ago that was missed during the volunteer screening process. The screening was done by someone no longer with the department.

“Had this background check been done appropriately 12 years ago, he wouldn’t be here,” Judd said.

Before this incident, he said others described Roberts as a stellar volunteer.

“I am hotter than a bare butt on tin roof in August,” Judd said. “That makes me so crazy that I want to pluck my eyeballs out one at a time.”

The screening process isn’t as strenuous as the one sheriff’s office employees go through, according to the sheriff.

Judd said they are going to go back over volunteer files again.

Photo shows crashed RV trailer teetering on edge of I-75 guardrail

“We love our volunteers at the sheriff’s office,” he said. “We are grateful for our volunteers; we love them. They do so much good work. And this has embarrassed every one of them.”

Roberts worked for the sheriff’s office as volunteer sheriff’s service officer for 12 years. Volunteers like Roberts are tasked with helping sworn-in deputies with writing reports, handling paperwork on past-occurred crimes, and responding to minor injury traffic crashes, according to the sheriff’s office website.

He was charged with possession of a vehicle used to traffic drugs, possess of narcotic paraphernalia, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, unlawful use of a 2-way communication device, possession of cannabis over 20 grams, trafficking in Oxycodone 25 grams or more, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The drug charges carry a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years.

Roberts went before a Polk County Judge on Friday afternoon. His bond was set at $59,500. His next court appearance is an arraignment on June 2 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 8

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Wales, FL
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, FL
Lake Wales, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Chattanooga Daily News

High school English teacher was arrested after a school employee alerted the administrator that she was teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication

High school teacher was placed on administrative leave after she was reportedly teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication. The 46-year-old teacher was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs while teaching 53 students in her classroom. School administrator called the authorities to report an educator was under the influence. The administrator went to the classroom where the English teacher was teaching. The administrator saw that the educator showed signs of intoxication and removed her from the classroom.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Drugs#Guns#Convicted Felon#Marijuana#Polk Co#Sheriff S Office
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFLA

WFLA

60K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy