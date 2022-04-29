Andrew Filer (afiler) // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Minnesota

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Minnesota with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

Mathieu Nicklay // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Norman County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 200

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.5%

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Benton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,330

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Nobles County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 790

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.5%

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Marshall County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 290

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Yellow Medicine County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 300

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%

David Daniel // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Cottonwood County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 370

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Big Stone County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 140

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Renville County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 450

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.6%

Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Kittson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 130

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 180

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Fillmore County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 700

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.3%

SH5544 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Otter Tail County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,730

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Kandiyohi County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,440

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.2%

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Lyon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 910

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%

McGhiever // Wikicommons

#36. Stearns County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 5,110

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Carlton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,130

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Lake County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 260

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Freeborn County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 950

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%

Darb02 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Mower County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,410

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Morrison County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,120

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Pipestone County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 340

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Traverse County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 100

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Faribault County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 450

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%

Jatakuck // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Watonwan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 400

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%

Canva

#26. St. Louis County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 5,680

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5%

Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Polk County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,140

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Wilkin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 210

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Becker County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,260

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Crow Wing County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,140

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Red Lake County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 150

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%

Gobonobo // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Grant County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 200

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Todd County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 900

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%

Mulad // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Ramsey County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 19,740

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Cook County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 130

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Pennington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 530

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Martin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 700

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Swift County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 350

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5%

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Kanabec County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 570

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%

P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lake of the Woods County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 130

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%

ACNWelc // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Pine County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 980

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Hubbard County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 770

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5%

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Itasca County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,670

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Mille Lacs County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,120

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Wadena County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 660

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Beltrami County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,240

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Cass County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,220

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

Elkman // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Aitkin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 530

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 3.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

Ed Lombard // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Koochiching County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 460

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Clearwater County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 470

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

Andrew Filer (afiler) // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Mahnomen County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 400

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%

