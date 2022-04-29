ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Minnesota

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15j9Rr_0fO2p4LX00
Andrew Filer (afiler) // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Minnesota

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Minnesota with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DeT8f_0fO2p4LX00
Mathieu Nicklay // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Norman County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 200
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.5%

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Benton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,330
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Io1lp_0fO2p4LX00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Nobles County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 790
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qa0Sk_0fO2p4LX00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Marshall County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40zrIy_0fO2p4LX00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Yellow Medicine County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 300
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25mxTC_0fO2p4LX00
David Daniel // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Cottonwood County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 370
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nVzLq_0fO2p4LX00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Big Stone County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Lda1_0fO2p4LX00
Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Renville County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 450
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XmMnQ_0fO2p4LX00
Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Kittson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IkvA5_0fO2p4LX00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 180
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t8m9A_0fO2p4LX00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Fillmore County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 700
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eRcs5_0fO2p4LX00
SH5544 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Otter Tail County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,730
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iz1FX_0fO2p4LX00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Kandiyohi County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,440
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r4amu_0fO2p4LX00
Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Lyon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 910
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qaa80_0fO2p4LX00
McGhiever // Wikicommons

#36. Stearns County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,110
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d4bIC_0fO2p4LX00
Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Carlton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eaGQ3_0fO2p4LX00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Lake County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GxvLc_0fO2p4LX00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Freeborn County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 950
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kAEsP_0fO2p4LX00
Darb02 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Mower County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,410
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AaKR0_0fO2p4LX00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Morrison County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06CRVA_0fO2p4LX00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Pipestone County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ik0e_0fO2p4LX00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Traverse County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 100
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19SEOM_0fO2p4LX00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Faribault County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 450
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XYaVh_0fO2p4LX00
Jatakuck // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Watonwan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 400
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pJLY_0fO2p4LX00
Canva

#26. St. Louis County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,680
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RzhRG_0fO2p4LX00
Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Polk County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T5TPN_0fO2p4LX00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Wilkin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 210
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=297dP1_0fO2p4LX00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Becker County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Llfn_0fO2p4LX00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Crow Wing County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZuqeK_0fO2p4LX00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Red Lake County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 150
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kki3Y_0fO2p4LX00
Gobonobo // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Grant County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 200
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uUYjQ_0fO2p4LX00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Todd County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 900
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ZTST_0fO2p4LX00
Mulad // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Ramsey County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 19,740
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YEl4p_0fO2p4LX00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Cook County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cw7Oj_0fO2p4LX00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Pennington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EhFz5_0fO2p4LX00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Martin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 700
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ZLAe_0fO2p4LX00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Swift County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 350
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Hild_0fO2p4LX00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Kanabec County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 570
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p7PI9_0fO2p4LX00
P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lake of the Woods County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UVnNZ_0fO2p4LX00
ACNWelc // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Pine County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 980
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dSSRD_0fO2p4LX00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Hubbard County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 770
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u5N8L_0fO2p4LX00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Itasca County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,670
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=225420_0fO2p4LX00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Mille Lacs County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KhAOU_0fO2p4LX00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Wadena County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OHZYi_0fO2p4LX00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Beltrami County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,240
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23V4Wo_0fO2p4LX00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Cass County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MPB0e_0fO2p4LX00
Elkman // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Aitkin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 3.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kvSeT_0fO2p4LX00
Ed Lombard // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Koochiching County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03gyPn_0fO2p4LX00
Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Clearwater County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 470
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

Andrew Filer (afiler) // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Mahnomen County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 400
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%

