NHL Playoff Picture 2022: Panthers clinch President's Trophy, complete updated standings

By Chris Bengel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021-22 NHL regular season is coming down the home stretch with just a few days left to play. It marks the first full 82-game slate for the league since the COVID-19 pandemic began back in 2020. As the regular season winds down, the NHL playoff picture is becoming...

ClutchPoints

3 reasons the Colorado Avalanche will win the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are set to get underway on Monday, May 2, and the door is truly wide open for any team to make a run for the championship. The Colorado Avalanche figure to be one of the teams best positioned to make a deep postseason run this year, and they certainly have the talent to win it all. With that in mind, here’s why the Aves have what it takes to win the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Eagles draft picks 2022: Full list of Philadelphia’s draft picks, order for every round

This year’s 2022 NFL Draft is unusual as eight teams have multiple first-round picks. The Philadelphia Eagles were set to be the only NFL team to have three first-round selections, but a trade with the New Orleans Saints in the beginning of April shook up the draft board. The Eagles sent the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick and a sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a third-rounder, a seventh-round selection and a 2023 first-round pick and second-rounder in 2024.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL Draft: New York Giants select Joshua Ezeudu

In the third round with the 67th overall pick, the New York Giants drafted former UNC football offensive guard Joshua Ezeudu. Ezeudu is the first UNC football player selected in this year’s draft with the Giants snagging their second offensive lineman. Ezeudu brings stability and good pass blocking to the Giants offensive line, one that has been desperately needing help to protect Daniel Jones. Jones has been sacked 105 times in 38 games, which shows a glaring need for a boost to the offensive line. The Giants offensive line struggled in both the run and pass, ranking 30th in Pro Football Focus 2021 NFL offensive rankings. The 6-foot-4 guard played a majority of the last three seasons, helping lead UNC to 19th ranked points per game last season (35.2) and pass blocked three consecutive seasons that eclipsed over 3000 passing yards. It will be interesting to see how Ezeudu fairs in his new color blue. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.  
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
theScore

NHL Friday best bets: Getting Wild in Minnesota

Capitals (-115) @ Rangers (-105) The Washington Capitals still have something to play for. In fact, they have a lot to play for. With a win - and some help - they could leapfrog the Pittsburgh Penguins, which would mean drawing the New York Rangers in the opening round. The Rangers have been quite good since the deadline but it's safe to say the Capitals - and perhaps any other team in their position - would prefer to avoid the Florida Panthers.
NHL
theScore

'What's the point?': Foligno injured, Wild blast Avs for questionable hits

Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason wasn't pleased after a pair of questionable hits in his team's regular-season finale against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid caught Wild forward Marcus Foligno with a knee-on-knee hit in the first period, and Foligno had to be helped down the tunnel after laying on the ice in pain for several moments.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Predators will win Stanley Cup led by Saros, Josi

Offensive production from Duchene, Forsberg to also spur Nashville's first championship. A team capable of making a long, productive run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs needs three critical elements -- goaltending, a leader on defense, and an offense capable of pushing the pace at key moments. The Nashville Predators happen...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Bruins’ Ullmark Deserves to Start Game 1 in the Playoffs

Following a second-round elimination by New York Islanders in the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs, veteran goalie Tuukka Rask was going to be a free agent and in his final media availability, he announced that he was going to have offseason hip surgery that would sideline him until January or February in the middle of the 2021-22 season. At that point, all eyes were set on Boston Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney and what would he do?
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports Chicago

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Bracket, start date, schedule, scores

After a laborious season, the matchups are officially set in stone. There will be four rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs – including the First Round, the Second Round, the Conference Championships/Semifinals and the Stanley Cup Final. Each series in all rounds will be a best-of-seven series. Sixteen teams total made the Stanley Cup playoffs, eight from the Eastern Conference and eight from the Western Conference.
NHL
NHL

Wild will win Stanley Cup led by Kaprizov, goaltending depth

Identity on defense, Fleury, Talbot give Minnesota chance at first championship in its history. The Minnesota Wild will raise the Stanley Cup for the first time because this is the best, deepest team in their history. The Wild head into the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the hottest team in the...
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Will miss season finale

Anderson (undisclosed) will not dress for Friday's game against visiting Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Dustin Tokarski has been named the starter for Buffalo's season finale, with the recently recalled Michael Houser backing up. The 40-year-old Anderson managed to record 17 wins in his first season with the Sabres, recording a 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage along the way.
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

IVAN PROVOROV BLASTS CRITICS IN END OF SEASON INTERVIEW

It was a season to forget for the Philadelphia Flyers. The team has finished 2021-22 with a record of 25-46-11, sitting dead last in the Metropolitan Division. With members of the team conducting end-of-the-year interviews on Saturday, it was clear no one was happy about how things went. That goes double for defenceman Ivan Provorov.
NHL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Breaks franchise strikeout record

Kershaw did not factor into the decision in Saturday's loss to the Tigers. He allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings. By fanning Dustin Garneau in the third inning, Kershaw tied Hall of Famer Don Sutton for the most strikeouts in Dodgers history. An inning later, Kershaw struck out Spencer Torkelson for No. 2,697, passing Sutton on the all-time list. Kershaw has been tremendous through four starts this season, posting a 2.35 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 30:2 K:BB over 23 innings. He projects to take the ball next weekend at Wrigley Field.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out Friday

Okposo (leg) will not play Friday against Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo will miss the final game of the 2021-22 campaign. The 34-year-old winger tallied 21 goals and 45 points through 74 games this season. It was his best offensive output since the 2016-17 season.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov: Dishes pair of helpers

Dadonov provided two assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Dadonov ended his three-game point drought Friday. The 33-year-old winger had an up-and-down first season with the Golden Knights. Overall, he posted 20 goals, 23 assists, 177 shots on net, 65 hits and a plus-4 rating, but it took a noticeable surge after the trade deadline --16 points in as many games -- to make his season numbers look more respectable. He has one year left on his contract, but Dadonov could be a trade candidate if the Golden Knights need to free up cap space.
NHL

