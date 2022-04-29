ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Southampton predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace - Premier League

By Matt O'Connor-Simpson
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Southampton will be looking to chase down the teams in the Premier League top half by beating Crystal Palace at St Mary's on Saturday. You never know what...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Manchester United make contact with €40m-valued Juventus star

Manchester United are one of four Premier League clubs to make contact with Juventus star Paulo Dybala’s entourage, according to reports. The Argentinian forward is set to leave the Serie A club this summer after running down his contract. Dybala is Juventus most important player and he dealt the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Newcastle v Liverpool: match preview

If Liverpool are to stumble in their pursuit of Manchester City then it would not be completely surprising if it came at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe – with the help of a considerable amount of money – has transformed Newcastle from relegation fodder to the Premier League’s most upwardly mobile team. Four wins on the spin has lifted them to ninth and they are an even tougher proposition at home where they have won their past six. That is unlikely to prove too daunting for a Liverpool side boosted by the news of Jürgen Klopp’s contract extension and who have won 13 of their past 14 in the league – the only blip a 2-2 draw with City – while going unbeaten since 28 December. Stephen Hollis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Redmond
Person
Alex Mccarthy
Person
Oriol Romeu
Person
Stuart Armstrong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crystal Palace#The Premier League#Southampton#Ward Prowse#Gk#Eagles#Walker Peters
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City Preview: The Danger Zone

The last two weeks have been terrible for Tottenham Hotspur, full of two lifeless performances while rival Arsenal has charged back into fourth place. With the North London Derby rapidly approaching, Spurs still control their own destiny, but the squad can really not afford any more duds over the final five matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

FA WSL Preview: Everton Women vs Tottenham | Match Details & How To Watch

In their penultimate and last home league fixture of the season, Everton takes on Tottenham with little to play for. With two games left, the Blues realistically can do no better than ninth but no worse than their current tenth. They could leapfrog Aston Villa one spot ahead; the Villains lead by just three points and have two remaining fixtures.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Wolves 0-3 Brighton: Graham Potter praises 'very impressive' Brighton

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter says his side gave a "very impressive" performance and were "hungry to score" after beating Wolverhampton 3-0 at Molineux. MATCH REPORT: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-3 Brighton & Hove Albion. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 30 April at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Aston Villa v Norwich City

Aston Villa winger Bertrand Traore could return to the squad after recovering from a groin injury. Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause and Morgan Sanson all remain sidelined. Norwich City's Josh Sargent is close to a recall after a month on the treatment table with an ankle ligament injury. Lukas Rupp is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Time to put our terrible recent record at Goodison to the test against the most terrible recent side to call Goodison home. Everton are fighting tooth and nail against relegation. We need the points to stay comfortable in third. Our quality needs to shine through that motivation-gap. One change from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

The Opposition View: Everton vs Chelsea | Lampard faces former side

After a difficult Merseyside Derby last week, Everton have another really trying tie on Sunday when Chelsea come visiting. Burnley continuing to win has only amped up the pressure on Frank Lampard and company as they attempt to save themselves from relegation next season, and might have better luck dragging Leeds United into the 18th spot than Burnley at this point.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

486
Followers
3K+
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy