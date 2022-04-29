ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Crystal Palace predicted lineup vs Southampton - Premier League

By Matt O'Connor-Simpson
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Crystal Palace predicted lineup ahead of their Premier League meeting with...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Manchester United make contact with €40m-valued Juventus star

Manchester United are one of four Premier League clubs to make contact with Juventus star Paulo Dybala’s entourage, according to reports. The Argentinian forward is set to leave the Serie A club this summer after running down his contract. Dybala is Juventus most important player and he dealt the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Newcastle v Liverpool: match preview

If Liverpool are to stumble in their pursuit of Manchester City then it would not be completely surprising if it came at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe – with the help of a considerable amount of money – has transformed Newcastle from relegation fodder to the Premier League’s most upwardly mobile team. Four wins on the spin has lifted them to ninth and they are an even tougher proposition at home where they have won their past six. That is unlikely to prove too daunting for a Liverpool side boosted by the news of Jürgen Klopp’s contract extension and who have won 13 of their past 14 in the league – the only blip a 2-2 draw with City – while going unbeaten since 28 December. Stephen Hollis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Aston Villa v Norwich City

Aston Villa winger Bertrand Traore could return to the squad after recovering from a groin injury. Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause and Morgan Sanson all remain sidelined. Norwich City's Josh Sargent is close to a recall after a month on the treatment table with an ankle ligament injury. Lukas Rupp is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilfried Zaha
Person
Patrick Vieira
Person
Nathaniel Clyne
Person
Jordan Ayew
Person
Conor Gallagher
Person
James Mcarthur
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crystal Palace#League Football#Xi#Gk#Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
90min

Vancouver Whitecaps explain extended decision-making behind Cubas transfer

The Vancouver Whitecaps held off on filling their defensive midfield spot earlier because they were '100% convinced' Andres Cubas could be a 'difference-maker'. The 25-year-old arrived from French Ligue 2 club Nimes for a reported $3m on Thursday helping plug a significant gap in the Whitecaps' roster. Cubas tops the...
MLS
90min

Zlatan Ibrahimovic declares himself 'best ever' to play in MLS

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has declared himself the best player ever to feature in Major League Soccer after a two-season stint with the LA Galaxy from 2018 to 2019. The Swedish international moved to the United States following his 18-month period with Manchester United. He then recorded 52 goals and 17 assists in 56 games, marking his shock transfer to the Western Conference side as a success.
MLS
Reuters

Burnley bounce back to beat Watford 2-1 in relegation thriller

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Burnley's Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill scored late goals to snatch a 2-1 win at second-bottom Watford in a pulsating Premier League relegation battle at Vicarage Road on Saturday, the club's first come-from-behind away win in the Premier League. The victory lifts Burnley to 16th...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Time to put our terrible recent record at Goodison to the test against the most terrible recent side to call Goodison home. Everton are fighting tooth and nail against relegation. We need the points to stay comfortable in third. Our quality needs to shine through that motivation-gap. One change from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

486
Followers
3K+
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy