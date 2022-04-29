Suspected impaired driver collides with Maryland State troopers on I-270

A Frederick man may soon face charges after colliding with two Maryland State troopers while allegedly driving impaired.

It happened around 6:15pm Thursday on I-270 in the area of Montrose Road in Montgomery County.

Police were at the location after receiving multiple calls about the driver.

The troopers set up on the shoulder of the road with their lights on waiting for the driver, so they could pull him over.

Instead when the driver came up, he crashed into both State Police cruisers. The troopers were each seated inside their patrol cars at the time of the collision. They were taken to a hospital and later released.

The driver, 59-year-old Kevin Junghans, was also taken to the hospital. Investigators believe impairment contributed to the crash.

Charges are still pending.