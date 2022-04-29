Highest-paying jobs in California, Maryland

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in California-Lexington Park, MD, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

In California, the annual mean wage is $77,290 or 32.7% higher than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $309,040. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Facilities managers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $91,220

– #182 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,970

– Employment: 101,230

– Entry-level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)

— Ithaca, NY ($136,210)

#49. Computer systems analysts

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $94,060

– #105 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

#48. Financial and investment analysts

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $95,660

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,020

– Employment: 291,880

– Entry-level education requirements: nan

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)

#47. Compliance officers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $96,030

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,810

– Employment: 334,340

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)

#46. Construction managers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $96,430

– #200 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)

#45. Budget analysts

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $96,500

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,240

– Employment: 47,440

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)

— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)

#44. Administrative services managers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $96,570

– #217 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,030

– Employment: 224,620

– Entry-level education requirements: nan

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)

#43. Chemical engineers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $97,460

– #74 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 24,180

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)

— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)

#42. Civil engineers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $98,390

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#41. Environmental engineers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $100,180

– #64 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,220

– Employment: 42,660

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)

#40. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $100,550

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,760

– Employment: 128,230

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

#39. Database administrators

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $101,580

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,550

– Employment: 85,870

– Entry-level education requirements: nan

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)

#38. Mechanical engineers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $103,010

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 690

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

#37. Network and computer systems administrators

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $103,270

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

#36. Project management specialists

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $106,950

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 660

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,420

– Employment: 743,860

– Entry-level education requirements: nan

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)

#35. Information security analysts

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $108,150

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– Employment: 157,220

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

#34. Physicists

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $108,670

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $151,580

– Employment: 20,020

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)

#33. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $108,810

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,650

– Employment: 274,710

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)

#32. Web developers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $111,080

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 84,820

– Entry-level education requirements: nan

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,430)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($111,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($110,880)

#31. Electrical engineers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $111,130

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

#30. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $111,830

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,580

– Employment: 144,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

#29. Management analysts

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $112,610

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,090

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

#28. Operations research analysts

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $113,930

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,830

– Employment: 98,700

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($164,730)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($127,330)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($118,710)

#27. Logisticians

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $115,100

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,220

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,230

– Employment: 189,320

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)

— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)

#26. Materials engineers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $115,130

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,950

– Employment: 21,530

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($135,680)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)

#25. Computer hardware engineers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $115,850

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,230

– Employment: 73,750

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)

#24. Computer and information research scientists

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $115,940

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,650

– Employment: 30,840

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)

#23. General and operations managers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $117,200

– #75 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 820

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#22. Data scientists

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $119,150

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,660

– Employment: 105,980

– Entry-level education requirements: nan

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)

#21. Software developers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $119,640

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 730

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#20. Aerospace engineers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $120,160

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,120

National

– Annual mean salary: $122,970

– Employment: 56,640

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)

— Boulder, CO ($148,990)

#19. Software quality assurance analysts and testers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $122,750

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,710

– Employment: 190,120

– Entry-level education requirements: nan

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)

#18. Industrial engineers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $123,090

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)

#17. Nurse practitioners

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $123,400

– #66 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,040

– Employment: 234,690

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)

— Napa, CA ($184,700)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)

#16. Human resources managers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $125,130

– #101 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

#15. Pharmacists

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $125,400

– #131 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,690

– Employment: 312,550

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

#14. Computer network architects

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $126,660

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

#13. Lawyers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $129,590

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $148,030

– Employment: 681,010

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)

#12. Purchasing managers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $130,590

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,590

– Employment: 69,310

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

#11. Electronics engineers, except computer

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $133,810

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 750

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

#10. Financial managers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $141,280

– #94 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

#9. Medical and health services managers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $150,900

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#8. Sales managers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $151,500

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#7. Computer and information systems managers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $154,320

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

#6. Marketing managers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $155,610

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,440

– Employment: 278,690

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

#5. Architectural and engineering managers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $157,820

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $158,970

– Employment: 187,100

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

#4. Dentists, general

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $158,380

– #203 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $167,160

– Employment: 108,680

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Manchester, NH ($276,510)

— Salinas, CA ($234,410)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)

#3. Commercial pilots

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $175,650

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,080

– Employment: 42,770

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

— Savannah, GA ($177,450)

#2. Chief executives

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $178,880

– #217 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,020

– Employment: 200,480

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

#1. General internal medicine physicians

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $309,040

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $242,190

– Employment: 58,260

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rockford, IL ($359,200)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($350,330)

— Sumter, SC ($334,810)

