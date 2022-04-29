ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-paying jobs in California, Maryland

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in California-Lexington Park, MD, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

In California, the annual mean wage is $77,290 or 32.7% higher than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $309,040. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LncIY_0fO2oTcU00
Quality Stock Arts // Shutterstock

#50. Facilities managers

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $91,220
– #182 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30

National
– Annual mean salary: $101,970
– Employment: 101,230
– Entry-level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)
— Ithaca, NY ($136,210)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ProHO_0fO2oTcU00
Canva

#49. Computer systems analysts

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $94,060
– #105 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 610

National
– Annual mean salary: $102,210
– Employment: 505,150
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)
— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nmkeQ_0fO2oTcU00
Undrey // Shutterstock

#48. Financial and investment analysts

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $95,660
– #58 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100

National
– Annual mean salary: $103,020
– Employment: 291,880
– Entry-level education requirements: nan
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SX2jR_0fO2oTcU00
ernestoeslava // Pixabay

#47. Compliance officers

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $96,030
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90

National
– Annual mean salary: $75,810
– Employment: 334,340
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=270YqL_0fO2oTcU00
USACE NY // Flickr

#46. Construction managers

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $96,430
– #200 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $108,210
– Employment: 284,750
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
— Napa, CA ($145,430)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cq4DZ_0fO2oTcU00
sabthai // Shutterstock

#45. Budget analysts

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $96,500
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $84,240
– Employment: 47,440
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)
— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xdQS2_0fO2oTcU00
creativemarc // Shutterstock

#44. Administrative services managers

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $96,570
– #217 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $113,030
– Employment: 224,620
– Entry-level education requirements: nan
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Q5ZP_0fO2oTcU00
Bradley Evans // U.S. Navy

#43. Chemical engineers

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $97,460
– #74 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 24,180
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)
— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aZnwU_0fO2oTcU00
Canva

#42. Civil engineers

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $98,390
– #50 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130

National
– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– Employment: 304,310
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uxs5n_0fO2oTcU00
Canva

#41. Environmental engineers

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $100,180
– #64 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30

National
– Annual mean salary: $100,220
– Employment: 42,660
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4773TN_0fO2oTcU00
Canva

#40. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $100,550
– #96 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110

National
– Annual mean salary: $98,760
– Employment: 128,230
– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12d8e1_0fO2oTcU00
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#39. Database administrators

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $101,580
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60

National
– Annual mean salary: $96,550
– Employment: 85,870
– Entry-level education requirements: nan
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H7yz6_0fO2oTcU00
Canva

#38. Mechanical engineers

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $103,010
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 690

National
– Annual mean salary: $97,000
– Employment: 278,240
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49OMMq_0fO2oTcU00
Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

#37. Network and computer systems administrators

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $103,270
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290

National
– Annual mean salary: $91,250
– Employment: 316,760
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=179z3x_0fO2oTcU00
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#36. Project management specialists

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $106,950
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 660

National
– Annual mean salary: $98,420
– Employment: 743,860
– Entry-level education requirements: nan
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NPIZy_0fO2oTcU00
EU2017EE // Flickr

#35. Information security analysts

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $108,150
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220

National
– Annual mean salary: $113,270
– Employment: 157,220
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ACEWx_0fO2oTcU00
indukas // Shutterstock

#34. Physicists

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $108,670
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available

National
– Annual mean salary: $151,580
– Employment: 20,020
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zmVqU_0fO2oTcU00
David Bibo // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $108,810
– #82 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90

National
– Annual mean salary: $102,650
– Employment: 274,710
– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X8wt6_0fO2oTcU00
Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock

#32. Web developers

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $111,080
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30

National
– Annual mean salary: $81,320
– Employment: 84,820
– Entry-level education requirements: nan
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,430)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($111,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($110,880)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PuLIv_0fO2oTcU00
Canva

#31. Electrical engineers

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $111,130
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 430

National
– Annual mean salary: $107,890
– Employment: 186,020
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fPAD6_0fO2oTcU00
Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $111,830
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30

National
– Annual mean salary: $105,580
– Employment: 144,640
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c8Y1J_0fO2oTcU00
fizkes // Shutterstock

#29. Management analysts

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $112,610
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,090

National
– Annual mean salary: $100,530
– Employment: 768,450
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($135,020)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=169TzY_0fO2oTcU00
PR Image Factory // Shutterstock

#28. Operations research analysts

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $113,930
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 420

National
– Annual mean salary: $95,830
– Employment: 98,700
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($164,730)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($127,330)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($118,710)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q1xfe_0fO2oTcU00
Pakorn Khantiyaporn // Shutterstock

#27. Logisticians

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $115,100
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,220

National
– Annual mean salary: $79,230
– Employment: 189,320
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)
— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IgPA1_0fO2oTcU00
Canva

#26. Materials engineers

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $115,130
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90

National
– Annual mean salary: $101,950
– Employment: 21,530
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($135,680)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I9SCM_0fO2oTcU00
SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#25. Computer hardware engineers

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $115,850
– #44 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230

National
– Annual mean salary: $136,230
– Employment: 73,750
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L3K2B_0fO2oTcU00
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#24. Computer and information research scientists

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $115,940
– #40 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360

National
– Annual mean salary: $142,650
– Employment: 30,840
– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qzvl7_0fO2oTcU00
Pixabay

#23. General and operations managers

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $117,200
– #75 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 820

National
– Annual mean salary: $115,250
– Employment: 2,984,920
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y44jH_0fO2oTcU00
Chaay_Tee // Shutterstock

#22. Data scientists

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $119,150
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available

National
– Annual mean salary: $108,660
– Employment: 105,980
– Entry-level education requirements: nan
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dNfNl_0fO2oTcU00
Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#21. Software developers

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $119,640
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 730

National
– Annual mean salary: $120,990
– Employment: 1,364,180
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eZ959_0fO2oTcU00
IBM Research // Flickr

#20. Aerospace engineers

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $120,160
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,120

National
– Annual mean salary: $122,970
– Employment: 56,640
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)
— Boulder, CO ($148,990)

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#19. Software quality assurance analysts and testers

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $122,750
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 480

National
– Annual mean salary: $97,710
– Employment: 190,120
– Entry-level education requirements: nan
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2briP2_0fO2oTcU00
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#18. Industrial engineers

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $123,090
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250

National
– Annual mean salary: $95,200
– Employment: 293,950
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)
— Midland, TX ($129,440)
— Billings, MT ($126,170)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46LKR3_0fO2oTcU00
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#17. Nurse practitioners

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $123,400
– #66 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $118,040
– Employment: 234,690
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)
— Napa, CA ($184,700)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25YxZ5_0fO2oTcU00
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#16. Human resources managers

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $125,130
– #101 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $136,590
– Employment: 166,530
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FN2j9_0fO2oTcU00
Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force

#15. Pharmacists

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $125,400
– #131 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $125,690
– Employment: 312,550
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27xzJ3_0fO2oTcU00
IBM Research // Flickr

#14. Computer network architects

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $126,660
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210

National
– Annual mean salary: $120,650
– Employment: 168,830
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yFeTP_0fO2oTcU00
Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Lawyers

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $129,590
– #96 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130

National
– Annual mean salary: $148,030
– Employment: 681,010
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tQudp_0fO2oTcU00
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#12. Purchasing managers

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $130,590
– #55 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $134,590
– Employment: 69,310
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=360Q7U_0fO2oTcU00
BDUK fibre // flickr

#11. Electronics engineers, except computer

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $133,810
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 750

National
– Annual mean salary: $115,490
– Employment: 107,170
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZNvAU_0fO2oTcU00
Canva

#10. Financial managers

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $141,280
– #94 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130

National
– Annual mean salary: $153,460
– Employment: 681,070
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MARO9_0fO2oTcU00
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#9. Medical and health services managers

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $150,900
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90

National
– Annual mean salary: $119,840
– Employment: 436,770
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ezKMR_0fO2oTcU00
Canva

#8. Sales managers

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $151,500
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70

National
– Annual mean salary: $142,390
– Employment: 453,800
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eLM6z_0fO2oTcU00
Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Computer and information systems managers

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $154,320
– #46 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150

National
– Annual mean salary: $162,930
– Employment: 485,190
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1218XG_0fO2oTcU00
TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

#6. Marketing managers

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $155,610
– #26 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $153,440
– Employment: 278,690
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ezL4b_0fO2oTcU00
Pixabay

#5. Architectural and engineering managers

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $157,820
– #59 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130

National
– Annual mean salary: $158,970
– Employment: 187,100
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ISmDb_0fO2oTcU00
Canva

#4. Dentists, general

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $158,380
– #203 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $167,160
– Employment: 108,680
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Manchester, NH ($276,510)
— Salinas, CA ($234,410)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a82cn_0fO2oTcU00
Skycolors // Shutterstock

#3. Commercial pilots

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $175,650
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130

National
– Annual mean salary: $115,080
– Employment: 42,770
– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
— Savannah, GA ($177,450)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dZbBu_0fO2oTcU00
Maurizio Pesce // flickr

#2. Chief executives

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $178,880
– #217 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100

National
– Annual mean salary: $213,020
– Employment: 200,480
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VCmwV_0fO2oTcU00
Canva

#1. General internal medicine physicians

California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $309,040
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $242,190
– Employment: 58,260
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Rockford, IL ($359,200)
— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($350,330)
— Sumter, SC ($334,810)

