Highest-paying jobs in California, Maryland

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in California-Lexington Park, MD, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
In California, the annual mean wage is $77,290 or 32.7% higher than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $309,040. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
#50. Facilities managers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $91,220
– #182 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,970
– Employment: 101,230
– Entry-level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)
— Ithaca, NY ($136,210)
#49. Computer systems analysts
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $94,060
– #105 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 610
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,210
– Employment: 505,150
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)
— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)
#48. Financial and investment analysts
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $95,660
– #58 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,020
– Employment: 291,880
– Entry-level education requirements: nan
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)
#47. Compliance officers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $96,030
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $75,810
– Employment: 334,340
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)
#46. Construction managers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $96,430
– #200 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,210
– Employment: 284,750
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
— Napa, CA ($145,430)
#45. Budget analysts
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $96,500
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,240
– Employment: 47,440
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)
— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)
#44. Administrative services managers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $96,570
– #217 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,030
– Employment: 224,620
– Entry-level education requirements: nan
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)
#43. Chemical engineers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $97,460
– #74 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 24,180
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)
— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)
#42. Civil engineers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $98,390
– #50 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– Employment: 304,310
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)
#41. Environmental engineers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $100,180
– #64 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,220
– Employment: 42,660
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)
#40. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $100,550
– #96 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,760
– Employment: 128,230
– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)
#39. Database administrators
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $101,580
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,550
– Employment: 85,870
– Entry-level education requirements: nan
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)
#38. Mechanical engineers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $103,010
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 690
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,000
– Employment: 278,240
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)
#37. Network and computer systems administrators
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $103,270
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,250
– Employment: 316,760
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)
#36. Project management specialists
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $106,950
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 660
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,420
– Employment: 743,860
– Entry-level education requirements: nan
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)
#35. Information security analysts
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $108,150
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,270
– Employment: 157,220
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)
#34. Physicists
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $108,670
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $151,580
– Employment: 20,020
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)
#33. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $108,810
– #82 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,650
– Employment: 274,710
– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)
#32. Web developers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $111,080
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,320
– Employment: 84,820
– Entry-level education requirements: nan
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,430)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($111,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($110,880)
#31. Electrical engineers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $111,130
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 430
National
– Annual mean salary: $107,890
– Employment: 186,020
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)
#30. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $111,830
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,580
– Employment: 144,640
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
#29. Management analysts
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $112,610
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,090
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,530
– Employment: 768,450
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($135,020)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)
#28. Operations research analysts
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $113,930
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 420
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,830
– Employment: 98,700
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($164,730)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($127,330)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($118,710)
#27. Logisticians
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $115,100
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,220
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,230
– Employment: 189,320
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)
— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)
#26. Materials engineers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $115,130
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,950
– Employment: 21,530
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($135,680)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)
#25. Computer hardware engineers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $115,850
– #44 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,230
– Employment: 73,750
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)
#24. Computer and information research scientists
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $115,940
– #40 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,650
– Employment: 30,840
– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)
#23. General and operations managers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $117,200
– #75 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 820
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,250
– Employment: 2,984,920
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)
#22. Data scientists
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $119,150
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,660
– Employment: 105,980
– Entry-level education requirements: nan
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)
#21. Software developers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $119,640
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 730
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,990
– Employment: 1,364,180
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)
#20. Aerospace engineers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $120,160
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,120
National
– Annual mean salary: $122,970
– Employment: 56,640
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)
— Boulder, CO ($148,990)
#19. Software quality assurance analysts and testers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $122,750
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 480
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,710
– Employment: 190,120
– Entry-level education requirements: nan
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)
#18. Industrial engineers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $123,090
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,200
– Employment: 293,950
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)
— Midland, TX ($129,440)
— Billings, MT ($126,170)
#17. Nurse practitioners
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $123,400
– #66 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $118,040
– Employment: 234,690
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)
— Napa, CA ($184,700)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)
#16. Human resources managers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $125,130
– #101 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,590
– Employment: 166,530
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)
#15. Pharmacists
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $125,400
– #131 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,690
– Employment: 312,550
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)
#14. Computer network architects
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $126,660
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,650
– Employment: 168,830
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)
#13. Lawyers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $129,590
– #96 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $148,030
– Employment: 681,010
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)
#12. Purchasing managers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $130,590
– #55 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $134,590
– Employment: 69,310
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)
#11. Electronics engineers, except computer
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $133,810
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 750
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,490
– Employment: 107,170
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)
#10. Financial managers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $141,280
– #94 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,460
– Employment: 681,070
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)
#9. Medical and health services managers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $150,900
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,840
– Employment: 436,770
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)
#8. Sales managers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $151,500
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,390
– Employment: 453,800
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
— Boulder, CO ($182,820)
#7. Computer and information systems managers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $154,320
– #46 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $162,930
– Employment: 485,190
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)
#6. Marketing managers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $155,610
– #26 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,440
– Employment: 278,690
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)
#5. Architectural and engineering managers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $157,820
– #59 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $158,970
– Employment: 187,100
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)
#4. Dentists, general
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $158,380
– #203 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $167,160
– Employment: 108,680
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Manchester, NH ($276,510)
— Salinas, CA ($234,410)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)
#3. Commercial pilots
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $175,650
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,080
– Employment: 42,770
– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
— Savannah, GA ($177,450)
#2. Chief executives
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $178,880
– #217 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,020
– Employment: 200,480
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)
#1. General internal medicine physicians
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $309,040
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $242,190
– Employment: 58,260
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Rockford, IL ($359,200)
— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($350,330)
— Sumter, SC ($334,810)
