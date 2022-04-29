ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Plata, MD

La Plata man receives 40-year sentence in 2019 Nanjemoy Attempted Murder

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 2 days ago

UPDATE April 29, 2022- Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, April 28, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Donine Carrington Martin sentenced Deon Lennard Johnson, 26, of La Plata , to 40 years in prison for Attempted Second-Degree Murder, two counts of First-Degree Assault, Fourth-Degree Burglary, and Failure to Comply with Peace Order. In addition to the 40 years in prison, Johnson received 15 years of suspended time and will be on supervised probation for five years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LB4KP_0fO2oSjl00
Deon Johnson Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

On October 2, 2019, officers responded to the 2700 block of Port Tobacco Road in Nanjemoy for the report of a home invasion. As one officer was pulling into the driveway of the residence, he observed a suspect, later determined to be Johnson, running away from one of the victims. Victim 1 was suffering from stab wounds to her head and shoulder. She reported to the officer that her mother was inside the residence. When officers entered the residence, they discovered her mother, Victim 2, suffering from a stab wound to her neck. Both victims were flown to the Prince George’s County Hospital Center for treatment. Fortunately, they both survived the assault.

An investigation revealed that Johnson had a romantic relationship with Victim 1 that ended prior to the day of the incident. Victim 2 obtained a peace order as a result of Johnson’s unpredictable behavior and repeated trips to their residence uninvited. On the day of the incident, Johnson forced entry into the victims’ residence by prying a window open with a prybar. Johnson began stabbing Victim 2 repeatedly with a knife. Victim 1 ran out of the residence to seek assistance from a neighbor; however, she was followed by Johnson. Johnson tried to force her to leave with him multiple times, but she refused. He then stabbed her repeatedly after hearing sirens in the distance.  Upon police arrival, Johnson was observed standing over Victim 1, who ran to the police.  Johnson fled into the woods. He left his cell phone, prybar, and bookbag on the property.

Victim 1 suffered over 20 stab wounds. Victim 2 suffered over 10 stab wounds.

At sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney Jonathan Beattie asked the judge for a 50-year sentence, stating that “this is one of the most heinous and horrific cases that I’ve seen – what more could the victims have done? The defendant was becoming more violent, the relationship with [Victim 1] had soured to the point where [Victim 2] had to get a peace order for protection. She did what we would ask any citizen to do. It did not prevent the defendant from harming her. The defendant was told not to go there and that was not enough. No probation or statement is going to prevent this defendant from doing it again. Prevent him from harming not only the victims, but anyone he gets in a relationship with.” He also stated that “the reason why this is not a double homicide has nothing to do with the defendant, it’s only because of [Victim 2],” who was able to call the police.

Before sentencing Johnson to 40 years in prison, Judge Martin stated, “You are someone who the victims took into their home on numerous occasions and considered family. No one thought you would do what you did, but actions speak, and we’ve got to pay for our actions – if there was ever a case that screamed out for a departure above guidelines, it is this case.”

UPDATE 12/17/2021: LA PLATA, MD— Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Friday, December 10, 2021, a Charles County jury found Deon Lennard Johnson, 26, of La Plata , guilty of Attempted Second-Degree Murder, two counts of First-Degree Assault, and related charges.

A sentencing date has been set for March 14, 2022. Johnson faces a maximum sentence of 58 years and 3 months.

Guilty

  • Attempted Second-Degree Murder
  • Two counts of First-Degree Assault
  • Fourth-Degree Burglary
  • Violation of Peace Order

UPDATE 11:16 a.m.: On October 2 at 10:30 p.m., Deon Johnson turned himself into the La Plata Police Department. Johnson was wanted for stabbing two women during a domestic-related assault that occurred earlier in the day in Nanjemoy.

Johnson was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, attempted kidnapping, home invasion, burglary, and failure to comply with a peace order.

He is being held at the Charles County Detention Center with no bond. The conditions of the victims remain the same. Detective J. Feldman is investigating.

UPDATE 10/3/2019 7:22 a.m.- The suspect turned himself in to police at approximately 11:00 p.m. on October 2, 2019.

UPDATE 5:30 p.m. -On October 2 at 5:45 a.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Port Tobacco Road in Nanjemoy for the report of a home invasion. Upon arrival, officers located two women who had been stabbed multiple times. They were subsequently transported to an area hospital by helicopter with life-threatening injuries.

Initial investigation revealed Deon Lennard Johnson, 24, of Port Tobacco , went to the victim’s residence in violation of a peace order which had been issued in May of 2019. After forcing entry into the home he stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s mother and attempted to abduct his ex-girlfriend.

When she refused to go with him, he also stabbed her before fleeing the scene.

Investigators learned that Johnson has violated this same peace order in August of 2019.  He was previously charged and is awaiting trial. Johnson currently has an active arrest warrant for attempted first-degree murder in connection with this incident.

We are asking for the public’s help in locating him. Anyone who sees Johnson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1. Johnson is approximately 6’2” in height and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case should contact Detective J. Feldman at 301-609-6474. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to the arrest and indictment of Deon Johnson.

UPDATE 1:30 p.m.- Officers are continuing their search for Deon Johnson, 24 , who is wanted in connection with the domestic-related stabbing of his ex-girlfriend and her mother in Nanjemoy earlier this morning. Johnson is 6’2 and weighs approximately 175 pounds.

It is not clear what clothing he was wearing when he committed the assault. We have increased patrols throughout the area and we remain in contact with the schools. We are asking people to be aware of their surroundings and take precautions as they’re traveling through the area.

Anyone who knows of Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his immediate arrest.

The CCSO is searching for a man wanted in connection with a domestic-related stabbing that occurred earlier this morning in the 2700 block of Port Tobacco Road.

The suspect, Deon Johnson, 24, broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and stabbed two people. He then fled the scene. Officers have set up a perimeter and are utilizing a helicopter, drones and police K9. It is not clear at this time what clothing Johnson is wearing.

Call 911 if spotted or if you have any information concerning his whereabouts.

You can read the original article here: Police on the scene of a reported stabbing in Nanjemoy

The post La Plata man receives 40-year sentence in 2019 Nanjemoy Attempted Murder appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 2

