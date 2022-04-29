ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Too many units, too little time

By Clara Harter
Santa Monica Daily Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe clock is ticking for Santa Monica to complete a plan to build almost 9,000 new units by 2029 and avoid further penalties and funding cuts from the state. Following the Department of Housing and Community Development’s (HCD) rejection of Santa Monica’s initial Housing Element plan on Feb. 8, the City...

HeySoCal

Some LAHSA staff were homeless before $50K base pay increase

Before the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority increased its base pay from $33,119 to $50,000 a year in 2021, some of its staff were experiencing homelessness while working for the agency tasked with responding to the region’s homelessness crisis, LAHSA’s chief programs officer told a City Council committee Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
