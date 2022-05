Unidentified Suspect in Be-Lo Grocery Store MurdersNorth Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. The Be-Lo Grocery store was in the heart of Bertie County on Granville Street in Windsor, North Carolina. It was June 6, 1993, on a Sunday, and the store closed at 6:00 pm that day. Shortly after 6:00 pm, the four-member cleaning crew arrived to start their evening shift at the store. The cleaning crew members were Johnnie Rankins, Sylvester Welch, Jasper Hardy, and Thomas Hardy.

WINDSOR, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO