ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Weekend Guide: April 29-May 1 – Sapphires & Showcases

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ti4RU_0fO2mld600
Pick a fest this weekend: for art, tacos, flowers and more. Photo credit: @ArtWalkSD, via Facebook

Is it summer yet? With festivals busting out all over this San Diego weekend, it sure seems like it, whether you want to see art, taste tequila or get a leg up on celebrating Cinco de Mayo.

Where should you go to enjoy the scenes and sights? Try:

  • Balboa Park for Art Alive at the San Diego Museum of Art beginning Friday. The event, at 10 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, features more than 70 floral interpretations of classic artworks. Admission costs $40.
  • Old Town for its Cinco de Mayo festivities, a bit early, at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. The free event includes live music, traditional dance, luche libre matches and Lowrider Lane, a display of the distinctive classic cars. Hit San Diego Avenue from Conde to Twiggs streets.
  • Little Italy hosts the free ArtWalk, one of the region’s top arts strolls, at 11 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. Look for that new special piece from the 300 artists whose work will be on display while enjoying live music, including from a new partner, Gator by the Bay, which hosts a New Orleans-themed stage in Piazza della Famiglia.
  • Petco Park for the Tequila and Taco Music Festival at 1 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. Admission varies based on tasting packages, but starts at $25, fees not included. Performers include Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, cover bands, and ahem, Vanilla Ice.
  • Carlsbad for the free Carlsbad Village Street Faire from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Fan out from State Street and Grand Avenue for more than 750 artisans and other vendors, along with a food court and live entertainment. Best bet – park at the Shoppes at Carlsbad or the Poinsettia train station and catch a shuttle.

Art Alive isn’t the only place for floral marvels. The San Diego Botanic Garden has boasted some rare blooms lately, but the new one, the sapphire tower, is known for its color, not its stank. The striking blue-green flowers, which rise three to four feet above the foliage of the plant, haven’t been in bloom at the Encinitas attraction since 2019. The flowers of the plant, native to Chile, should be visible through early May. General admission starts at $18.

Mainly Mozart and the Autism Society of San Diego hosts “Lights! Camera! Autism!” at 5 p.m. Saturday. The film, music and art showcase highlights works from those on the autism spectrum at UC San Diego @ Park & Market. The event includes an exhibition with the creations of more than 24 autistic artists, and musical performances by pianist and vocalist Bruce Kopstein and the star of the documentary Bass Clef Bliss, Terrence Patridge & Friends Jazz Ensemble. Admission costs $75.

Love a night sky, unmarred by city lights – the better to see the stars and heavenly bodies? Mark the end of International Dark Sky Week, concluding Saturday, by heading to a “certified dark sky place.” What, you say – there is such a thing? Indeed, as decreed by the International Dark Sky Association. Where are these places locally, where one might soak in the celestial beauty? Why, Borrego Springs, Anza Borrego Desert State Park and Julian, accredited as such just one year ago.

Comments / 0

Related
Times of San Diego

San Diego Moms: Mother’s Day Restaurant Guide

OK, moms, let’s face it: When it comes to holidays, you’re taking the lead even on Mother’s Day. This is usually the case for different reasons (1) You’re celebrating your own mother while your kids celebrate you (2) You like to take control (3) You really have no choice but to take control.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Borrego Springs, CA
City
Encinitas, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
City
Carlsbad, CA
Robb Report

This Stunning $36 Million San Diego Estate Has 39 Acres of Gardens and a Lakeside Pizza Kitchen

Click here to read the full article. More akin to a French chateau than a Southern California-style home, Villa Nafissa transports you to a bygone era — and that was always the goal. “The owner and current seller built the home in the late 1990s and wanted it to feel like it’s been there for centuries,” says the property’s listing agent Jerome Kerr-Jarrett of Hilton & Hyland. “It was just dirt when he bought the land with one singular pepper tree.” Listed for $35.8 million, the property, just 40 minutes north of San Diego, is located within the exclusive, guard-gated community of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Times of San Diego

Man Killed in East San Diego Park

Homicide detectives are investigating the death Saturday of a 31-year-old man in Teralta Park in East San Diego. Just after 3 a.m. Saturday, police received a call about a man down on the sidewalk along a bike path in Teralta Park at 4050 Orange Ave., said Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Chula Vista, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Years ago, they created a burger that they hoped San Diego would fall in love with as much as they had. Today, they proudly serve that same burger, which is the foundation of their business. Their famed burgers, including the "Original Balboa," are available at their new Chula Vista store. Add a house salad to your order to round off your meal.
CHULA VISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Music Festival#Art Market#San Diego Weekend Guide#Sapphires Showcases#Cinco De Mayo#Gator#Piazza Della Famiglia#Vanilla Ice
KESQ News Channel 3

With Covid steadily increasing in Palm Springs, one business shuttered its doors again

Key indicators show Covid-19 is on the rise in the valley. The city of Palm Springs is reporting new wastewater data that shows steadily increasing levels of the virus. Last weekend, Palm Springs hot spot for live music and fun The Alibi temporarily shuttered its doors due to Covid-related staff shortages and increasing risks. The The post With Covid steadily increasing in Palm Springs, one business shuttered its doors again appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
KTLA

Where in SoCal are outdoor watering restrictions required?

One-third of Southern Californians face restrictions that limit outdoor watering to just one day a week. The unprecedented action taken this week by the Metropolitan Water District applies to millions of residents in dozens of cities and communities in Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties. These communities depend on water from Northern California, through […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy