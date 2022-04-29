5th annual Joplin Police (Guns) vs Joplin Fire (Hoses) in a fun basketball game to raise money

DID YOU MISS THE GAME? “No worries NXT Level Media has you covered! You can go to www.nxtlevelengage.com in top right corner choose ‘Live/On Demand’ go to On Demand & watch the game free. You can also go to our sports Network channel on your TV at Roku, Amazon Fire or Android & watch in our On Demand free.” — NXT Level Media

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday evening it’s the 5th annual friendly grudge match of basketball as Joplin Police play Joplin Fire at Joplin High Kaminsky Gymnasium.

The game is held every year as a special fundraiser for Joplin Bright Futures. But this year they share the proceeds.

CLICK HERE 👉🏽 VISIT NXT LEVEL MEDIA WEBSITE

“Half the proceeds of the game will be invested in scholarship funds,” Joplin Police state.

“Before tipoff this year’s game will feature an extra special moment to honor the legacy of JPD’s fallen officers Ben Cooper and Jake Reed.”

It begins at 7 p.m. and there will be food trucks on location. Cost is $5 for adults and kids are free.

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now. Scroll below and sign up for JLNews1st email alerts so you don’t miss an article.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS WHILE YOU SURF…

Tweets by JoplinNewsFirst

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.