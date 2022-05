The NFL’s practice of bringing in high-profile guests to announce draft picks in the second round backfired on them a bit Friday. The Minnesota Vikings’ second round pick was announced by Ed Marinaro, a former Vikings draft pick who went on to have a successful acting career. Marinaro decided to vamp a bit on stage, speaking for over two minutes before announcing the pick. He went on for so long, in fact, that a producer had to come out on stage and tell him to read the card.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO