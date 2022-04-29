Violent fugitive wanted in Maine arrested at Encore Casino

EVERETT, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police arrested a violent fugitive wanted in Maine at the Encore casino early Friday morning.

State Police Special Tactical Operations Team arrested Jeremey N. Sanchez, 23, of Lowell, just before 7 a.m. after state troopers and Maine police developed information that put Sanchez at the Encore Casino hotel late Thursday night.

After police received surveillance video of the suspect’s room, negotiators established communication with Sanchez and convinced him to exit the room and he was immediately arrested by troopers, officials said.

According to state police, Sanchez is under arrest on a Lawrence District Court warrant for firearms offenses that occurred last month in Maine.

Maine Police are still investigating Sanchez’s alleged possible involvement in that crime and more information will be released at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

